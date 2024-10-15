https://sputnikglobe.com/20241015/researchers-discover-one-of-the-worlds-oldest-christian-churches-in-armenia-1120552441.html

Researchers Discover One of the World's Oldest Christian Churches in Armenia

It is believed to date back to the 4th century CE (more than 1,500 years ago), which would make it the oldest archaeologically documented church in Armenia, Archaeology News reported, citing the team’s work.

A team of archaeologists from the National Academy of Sciences in Armenia and the University of Münster in Germany have discovered the ruins of a previously undiscovered Christian church near the city of Artashat in Armenia. The group has been studying the settlement since 2018 as part of a broader research project.It is believed to date back to the 4th century CE (more than 1,500 years ago), which would make it the oldest archaeologically documented church in Armenia, Archaeology News reported, citing the team’s work.The church resembled early Christian memorial buildings, the University of Münster said. The ruins form the shape of an octagonal structure with cruciform extensions and would have run about 30 meters (98 feet) in diameter. It originally had mortar flooring that was crafted from sand and cement and terracotta tiles. Remnants of marble were also discovered, and are believed to have been imported from the Mediterranean.Octagonal churches, which were previously unknown in Armenia, were common in the Eastern Mediterranean during the 4th century CE, explained Dr. Mkrtich H. Zardaryan of the National Academy of Sciences of Amenia, who co-led the research.The church was found in the ancient city of Artaxata, which was once a thriving metropolis and commercial center and served as the capital of the ancient Armenian kingdom. The city was founded in 188 BCE by Artaxias, the first king of Armenia from the Artaxiad dynasty, according to Livius.org. The king was acting on the advice of his military adviser, Hannibal Barca who reportedly designed the city.The researchers believe the church was built in the 4th century AD which would be about the same time as the construction of the Etchmiadzin Cathedral which is also located in Armenia and is often thought of as being the oldest cathedral in the world. It’s also believed that Gregory the Illuminator was responsible for converting the Armenian King Tiridates III to Christianity in 301 CE which would make Armenia the first Christian state in the world.

