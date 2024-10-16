https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/brics-scope-and-monetary-might-1120575708.html
BRICS Scope and Monetary Might
BRICS Scope and Monetary Might
Sputnik International
Since its inception in 2006, BRICS has doubled its membership and seen explosive growth in trade, energy and economic presence on the global stage.
2024-10-16T16:42+0000
2024-10-16T16:42+0000
2024-10-16T16:49+0000
multimedia
infographic
brics
vladimir putin
sergei tsivilev
russia
brazil
china
india
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/10/1120575204_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_73d6273a8cff8ebd6180fac0618825b9.png
This year began with the accession of new members to the BRICS group of emerging economies.In addition to Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the group now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.Saudi Arabia has not formally joined, but has participated in BRICS meetings.With the expansion of the association this year, the share of the BRICS in the global oil market has also increased significantly.The BRICS countries now account for more than 40 percent of global oil production and about 40 percent of global consumption of oil products, Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev stressed in September.Explore Sputnik's infographic for more details!
russia
brazil
china
south africa
egypt
ethiopia
iran
united arab emirates
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/10/1120575204_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_7d844aaf90b891f13363cec582d5187e.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
brics enlargement, brics expansion, ethiopia joins brics, ethiopia in bricks, ethiopia becomes brics member, what countries are in brics, new brics members, what's brics, what does brics do, brics currency, brics payment system, brics summit, russian presidency over brics, russia’s presidency at brics
brics enlargement, brics expansion, ethiopia joins brics, ethiopia in bricks, ethiopia becomes brics member, what countries are in brics, new brics members, what's brics, what does brics do, brics currency, brics payment system, brics summit, russian presidency over brics, russia’s presidency at brics
BRICS Scope and Monetary Might
16:42 GMT 16.10.2024 (Updated: 16:49 GMT 16.10.2024)
Since its inception in 2006, BRICS has doubled its membership and seen explosive growth in trade, energy and economic presence on the global stage.
This year began with the accession of new members to the BRICS group of emerging economies.
In addition to Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the group now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.
Saudi Arabia has not formally joined, but has participated in BRICS meetings.
With the expansion of the association this year, the share of the BRICS in the global oil market has also increased significantly.
The BRICS countries now account for more than 40 percent of global oil production and about 40 percent of global consumption of oil products, Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev stressed in September.
Explore Sputnik's infographic for more details!