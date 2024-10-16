https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/kamala-harris-campaign-faces-new-plagiarism-accusation-1120567528.html
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the plagiarism accusations against Kamala Harris.
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene and get an update from the presidential campaign with cartoonist and journalist Scott Stantis.At the top last hour, international relations and security analyst, Mark Sleboda, covers latest news from Ukraine.The show ends with retired security policy analyst and author Michael Maloof, who speculates on the latest news from Lebanon.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Kamala Harris Campaign Faces New Plagiarism Accusation
04:12 GMT 16.10.2024 (Updated: 18:23 GMT 16.10.2024)
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the plagiarism accusations against Kamala Harris.
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene and get an update from the presidential campaign with cartoonist and journalist Scott Stantis.
At the top last hour, international relations and security analyst, Mark Sleboda, covers latest news from Ukraine.
The show ends with retired security policy analyst and author Michael Maloof, who speculates on the latest news from Lebanon.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM