Political Tensions Put EU at Risk; Russia and China Expand Cooperation

This episode discuss various issues that cover details about Europe's coalition of colonies, cooperation between China and Russia, as well as US imperialism and latest news in Asian-Pacific.

2024-10-16T04:13+0000

The show begins with Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, who joins us to discuss Europe’s fragile coalition of neoliberal US colonies being at risk of collapse as leaders are increasingly at odds with their constituents.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, continues the show speaking on expansion of cooperation between China and Russia.Christopher Helali, educator, researcher and geopolitical analyst, joins us to discuss censorship and US moves to dominate world media operations.Next guest, Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian and researcher, speculates on US imperialism in Africa.The similar topic, US imperialism in South America, is brought by Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble.The second part goes on with lawyer and journalist based in Montreal, Canada, and Kalamata, Greece, Dimitri Lascaris, who covers potential expansion of the war in the Middle East.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss US sending troops to Israel and moves to militarize the Asia-Pacific.The show closes with KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, speaking on US provocations on the Korean Peninsula and the expansion of anti-imperialist cooperation amongst nations.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

