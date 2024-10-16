https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/trust-in-us-media-hits-record-low-as-biden-admin-silences-dissenting-voices-1120567858.html
Trust in US Media Hits Record Low, As Biden Admin Silences Dissenting Voices
The show covers upcoming US elections, the Sino-Russian relations and Western reactions to that and finishes with discussion of current situation in the Middle East.
Trust in U.S. Media Hits Record Low, As Biden Admin Silences Dissenting Voices
On the final edition of The Backstory, Rachel Blevins and a panel of esteemed guests discuss the latest political developments from around the globe.
The show begins with cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, Scott Stantis, weighing in on the latest out of the 2024 presidential race, including how Trump and Harris are performing in the polls.Then, podcast host and activist Misty Winston shares her perspective on a new report from Gallup revealing Americans' trust in the media.The second hour begins with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who breaks down Western reactions to China's military drills amid the country's pledge with Russia to strengthen ties.At the end of the show Beirut-based Ecuadorean journalist Esteban Carillo speaks on the latest out of the Middle East, including Israel's continuous onslaught of Gaza and its ongoing strikes in Lebanon. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:15 GMT 16.10.2024 (Updated: 18:26 GMT 16.10.2024)
On the final edition of The Backstory, Rachel Blevins and a panel of esteemed guests discuss the latest political developments from all around the globe.
The show begins with cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, Scott Stantis, weighing in on the latest out of the 2024 presidential race, including how Trump and Harris are performing in the polls.
Then, podcast host and activist Misty Winston shares her perspective on a new report from Gallup revealing Americans' trust in the media.
The second hour begins with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who breaks down Western reactions to China's military drills amid the country's pledge with Russia to strengthen ties.
At the end of the show Beirut-based Ecuadorean journalist Esteban Carillo speaks on the latest out of the Middle East, including Israel's continuous onslaught of Gaza and its ongoing strikes in Lebanon.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM