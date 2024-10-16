https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/us-unveils-new-425mln-aid-package-for-ukraine---white-house-1120579535.html

US Unveils New $425Mln Aid Package for Ukraine - White House

US Unveils New $425Mln Aid Package for Ukraine - White House

Sputnik International

The United States will provide an additional $425 million in security assistance to Ukraine, including additional air defense capability, the White House said on Wednesday.

2024-10-16T23:30+0000

2024-10-16T23:30+0000

2024-10-16T23:30+0000

world

us

joe biden

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

kiev

russia

research in motion (rim)

pentagon

white house

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/09/1118883763_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c295cb030e79fafc263c6266b4ac3779.jpg

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden spoke to Volodymyr Zelensky about his efforts to surge military aid to Kiev over the remainder of his term in office, the White House said. The capabilities in the announcement include additional munitions for NASAMS and HIMARS, RIM-7 missiles and support for air defense; Stinger anti-aircraft missiles; TOW missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; spare parts, services, training, and transportation; the Pentagon said in a separate statement. In the coming months, the US will send Ukraine "hundreds of air defense interceptors, dozens of tactical air defense systems, additional artillery systems, significant quantities of ammunition, hundreds of armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles, and thousands of additional armored vehicles," according to the White House readout. Russia has on multiple occasions warned that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/capitulation-to-save-lives-only-victory-left-to-ukraine-1120493480.html

ukraine

kiev

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons, f-16 sent to ukraine, f-16 aided to kiev