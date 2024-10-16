https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/us-unveils-new-425mln-aid-package-for-ukraine---white-house-1120579535.html
US Unveils New $425Mln Aid Package for Ukraine - White House
US Unveils New $425Mln Aid Package for Ukraine - White House
Sputnik International
The United States will provide an additional $425 million in security assistance to Ukraine, including additional air defense capability, the White House said on Wednesday.
2024-10-16T23:30+0000
2024-10-16T23:30+0000
2024-10-16T23:30+0000
world
us
joe biden
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
kiev
russia
research in motion (rim)
pentagon
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/09/1118883763_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c295cb030e79fafc263c6266b4ac3779.jpg
Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden spoke to Volodymyr Zelensky about his efforts to surge military aid to Kiev over the remainder of his term in office, the White House said. The capabilities in the announcement include additional munitions for NASAMS and HIMARS, RIM-7 missiles and support for air defense; Stinger anti-aircraft missiles; TOW missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; spare parts, services, training, and transportation; the Pentagon said in a separate statement. In the coming months, the US will send Ukraine "hundreds of air defense interceptors, dozens of tactical air defense systems, additional artillery systems, significant quantities of ammunition, hundreds of armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles, and thousands of additional armored vehicles," according to the White House readout. Russia has on multiple occasions warned that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/capitulation-to-save-lives-only-victory-left-to-ukraine-1120493480.html
ukraine
kiev
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/09/1118883763_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6c5c92f331c005ebdaceba9a551fe5c1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons, f-16 sent to ukraine, f-16 aided to kiev
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons, f-16 sent to ukraine, f-16 aided to kiev
US Unveils New $425Mln Aid Package for Ukraine - White House
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will provide an additional $425 million in security assistance to Ukraine, including additional air defense capability, the White House said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden spoke to Volodymyr Zelensky
about his efforts to surge military aid to Kiev over the remainder of his term in office, the White House said.
"Today, the President announced a $425 million security assistance package for Ukraine that includes additional air defense capability, air-to-ground munitions, armored vehicles, and critical munitions to meet Ukraine’s urgent needs," the White House said in a readout of the call.
The capabilities in the announcement
include additional munitions for NASAMS and HIMARS, RIM-7 missiles and support for air defense; Stinger anti-aircraft missiles; TOW missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; spare parts, services, training, and transportation; the Pentagon said in a separate statement.
In the coming months, the US will send
Ukraine "hundreds of air defense interceptors, dozens of tactical air defense systems, additional artillery systems, significant quantities of ammunition, hundreds of armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles, and thousands of additional armored vehicles," according to the White House readout.
In November, Biden will also host a virtual leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to coordinate on additional assistance for Ukraine, the White House said.
Russia has on multiple occasions warned that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict.