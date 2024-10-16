https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/white-houses-empty-threats-against-israel-is-an-attempt-to-buy-time-until-the-elections-1120568528.html

White House's Empty Threats Against Israel is an Attempt to 'Buy Time Until the Elections'

White House's Empty Threats Against Israel is an Attempt to 'Buy Time Until the Elections'

Sputnik International

On Tuesday, multiple media outlets reported that the Biden administration has threatened to cut off US weapons if the Israeli government does not take “urgent and sustained actions”.

2024-10-16T03:58+0000

2024-10-16T03:58+0000

2024-10-16T03:58+0000

analysis

middle east

palestinians

israel

palestine

al jazeera

pentagon

biden administration

genocide

war crimes

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/10/1120569628_0:62:3072:1790_1920x0_80_0_0_ee768c330527c82ce43bcfa369cdcce4.jpg

Between October 7, 2023 and August of this year, the UN Commission found more than “20 cases of sexual and gender-based violence against male and female detainees in more than 10 military and Israel Prison Service facilities,” the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory Israel wrote in its report.The report - which examines the treatment of detainees and hostages as well as attacks on medical facilities and personnel - also said that several male detainees reported that Israeli security forces had “beaten, kicked, pulled or squeezed their genitals, often while the detainees were naked.” One detainee said that in November 2023, members of the Keter unit of the Israel Prison Service “had forced him to strip and then ordered him to kiss the Israeli flag.” When the detainee refused, he was “beaten and his genitals were kicked so severely that he vomited and lost consciousness”.“I am shadow-banned on social media. When I try to open spaces, they crash them and you have to open them one time, two times, three times - it has nothing to do with connection.”In August, Al Jazeera reported a Palestinian prisoner’s gang rape by guards at the Sde Teiman detention facility in southern Israel. The brutal attack resulted in the Palestinian man needing to be transferred to a hospital, with Israeli media reporting that he was unable to walk. In response, some Israelis, including the country’s far-right minister, Bezalel Smotrich, were outraged not at the rape, but that the video of the gruesome assault has been “leaked”.On Tuesday, multiple media outlets reported that the Biden administration has threatened to cut off US weapons if the Israeli government does not take “urgent and sustained actions” to improve humanitarian conditions there within 30 days.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s letter, dated October 13, was addressed to Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer. The letter asks that the Israeli government “surge all forms of humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza,” and include a list of specific actions.“Four months ago, .. Fuad Shukr was assassinated. We had Amos Hochstein, the envoy from Biden coming over, the Israeli American envoy,” she added. “[Hochstein] came to Lebanon and asked for a two-month delay period to try to find a solution and find a ceasefire. Everybody complied with it from the resistance side. The Israelis never complied with it. And what happened is that Americans were buying time to reposition their troops in the Middle East. And I had said that five days before the Pentagon actually issued its paper saying we have finished repositioning our troops in the Middle East.”Israel is still facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its yearlong assault on Gaza which has resulted in the deaths of over 42,000 Palestinians according to local officials (although some estimates suggest the total is much higher).Earlier this month, Al Jazeera reported that Bolivia had formally joined South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the ICJ after they filed an application on Tuesday to intervene in the case. This move follows the ICJ’s ruling in January that Israel must do everything in its power to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza as well as to allow UN-mandated investigators to look into the matter within the enclave.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241015/right-to-rape-us-officials-meet-counterparts-at-infamous-israeli-torture-camp-1120552646.html

israel

palestine

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

white house, biden administration, us elections, israel, middle east, us sde teiman, us israel rape camp, usaid israel torture camp, us officials meeting at israeli prison camp, israel right to rape, israel palestinian prisoner rape, prisoner rape, war crime, prison torture, israeli torture, hostage rape, hostage torture, held in captivity, prison guard