International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241017/kamala-harris-fox-news-interview-train-wreck---trump-campaign-1120580946.html
Kamala Harris’ Fox News Interview 'Train Wreck' - Trump Campaign
Kamala Harris’ Fox News Interview 'Train Wreck' - Trump Campaign
Sputnik International
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' interview with Fox News turned into a disaster, as she was angry and unable to answer any of the questions directly, her Republican rival Donald Trump's campaign said in a statement.
2024-10-17T05:43+0000
2024-10-17T05:43+0000
americas
2024 us presidential election
donald trump
us
kamala harris
fox news
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0a/1119712604_0:145:2800:1720_1920x0_80_0_0_8f2e2c10f5071265ee2dcadf71b9416b.jpg
The statement added that Kamala Harris "abdicated any responsibility for the problems Americans are facing". The statement accused Harris' campaign of lying about Trump. The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party will be represented by US Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Republican Party by former President Donald Trump.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0a/1119712604_158:0:2643:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_284d74d0c613225d7f04989e5d63735f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024 us presidential elections, us elections, kamala harris fox interview, trump vs harris, harris interview, harris stance, harris fox news
2024 us presidential elections, us elections, kamala harris fox interview, trump vs harris, harris interview, harris stance, harris fox news

Kamala Harris’ Fox News Interview 'Train Wreck' - Trump Campaign

05:43 GMT 17.10.2024
© AP Photo / Julia NikhinsonDemocratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz.
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2024
© AP Photo / Julia Nikhinson
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' interview with Fox News turned into a disaster, as she was angry and unable to answer any of the questions directly, her Republican rival Donald Trump's campaign said in a statement.
The statement added that Kamala Harris "abdicated any responsibility for the problems Americans are facing".
“Kamala Harris’ interview with [Fox News anchor] Bret Baier was a TRAIN WRECK. Kamala was angry, defensive, and once again abdicated any responsibility for the problems Americans are facing. She couldn’t give a straight answer to a single question because she has no answers," Trump's campaign said.
The statement accused Harris' campaign of lying about Trump.

"Kamala’s entire campaign is based on lies about President Trump. Kamala can’t handle the pressure of an interview with Fox News—she certainly can’t handle the pressure of being President of the United States,” Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party will be represented by US Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Republican Party by former President Donald Trump.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала