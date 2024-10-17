Kamala Harris’ Fox News Interview 'Train Wreck' - Trump Campaign
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' interview with Fox News turned into a disaster, as she was angry and unable to answer any of the questions directly, her Republican rival Donald Trump's campaign said in a statement.
The statement added that Kamala Harris "abdicated any responsibility for the problems Americans are facing".
“Kamala Harris’ interview with [Fox News anchor] Bret Baier was a TRAIN WRECK. Kamala was angry, defensive, and once again abdicated any responsibility for the problems Americans are facing. She couldn’t give a straight answer to a single question because she has no answers," Trump's campaign said.
The statement accused Harris' campaign of lying about Trump.
"Kamala’s entire campaign is based on lies about President Trump. Kamala can’t handle the pressure of an interview with Fox News—she certainly can’t handle the pressure of being President of the United States,” Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.
The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party will be represented by US Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Republican Party by former President Donald Trump.