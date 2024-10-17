https://sputnikglobe.com/20241017/kamala-harris-fox-news-interview-train-wreck---trump-campaign-1120580946.html

Kamala Harris’ Fox News Interview 'Train Wreck' - Trump Campaign

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' interview with Fox News turned into a disaster, as she was angry and unable to answer any of the questions directly, her Republican rival Donald Trump's campaign said in a statement.

The statement added that Kamala Harris "abdicated any responsibility for the problems Americans are facing". The statement accused Harris' campaign of lying about Trump. The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party will be represented by US Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Republican Party by former President Donald Trump.

