https://sputnikglobe.com/20241017/nato-soldiers-fighting-on-ukraines-side---head-of-kharkov-regions-russian-administration-1120581275.html
NATO Soldiers Fighting on Ukraine's Side - Head of Kharkov Region's Russian Administration
NATO Soldiers Fighting on Ukraine's Side - Head of Kharkov Region's Russian Administration
Sputnik International
- Active servicemen from NATO countries, in particular from France, Germany and Poland, are fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
2024-10-17T08:17+0000
2024-10-17T08:17+0000
2024-10-17T08:17+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia-nato showdown
ukraine
kharkov
nato
armed forces of ukraine
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116269949_0:133:3170:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_eaf49384fe2a86ac818c85aafd60c01d.jpg
He added that the militants were regular servicemen and "no longer just mercenaries."He said citizens of all NATO countries have appeared in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but most are the French, Germans and Poles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/ukraine-war-set-to-continue-as-us-desperately-attempts-to-salvage-global-leadership-1120568208.html
ukraine
kharkov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116269949_220:0:2951:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_388946f9a0ee907499bf8239349603e1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, nato mercs ukraine, nato forces ukraine, mercenaries ukraine, ukraine russia conflict, nato soldiers ukraine
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, nato mercs ukraine, nato forces ukraine, mercenaries ukraine, ukraine russia conflict, nato soldiers ukraine
NATO Soldiers Fighting on Ukraine's Side - Head of Kharkov Region's Russian Administration
GRAKOVO (Kharkov Region) (Sputnik) - Active servicemen from NATO countries, in particular from France, Germany and Poland, are fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Russian administration of the Kharkov Region, told Sputnik.
He added that the militants were regular servicemen and "no longer just mercenaries."
"According to our information, these are no longer just mercenaries, because there are quite a lot of fighters there who have military ranks, they are essentially representatives of the regular troops of the NATO bloc... They are still present, information about this comes from local residents," Ganchev said.
He said citizens of all NATO countries have appeared in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but most are the French, Germans and Poles.