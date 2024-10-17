https://sputnikglobe.com/20241017/nato-soldiers-fighting-on-ukraines-side---head-of-kharkov-regions-russian-administration-1120581275.html

NATO Soldiers Fighting on Ukraine's Side - Head of Kharkov Region's Russian Administration

- Active servicemen from NATO countries, in particular from France, Germany and Poland, are fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

He added that the militants were regular servicemen and "no longer just mercenaries."He said citizens of all NATO countries have appeared in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but most are the French, Germans and Poles.

