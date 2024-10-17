International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
NATO Soldiers Fighting on Ukraine's Side - Head of Kharkov Region's Russian Administration
Active servicemen from NATO countries, in particular from France, Germany and Poland, are fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
He added that the militants were regular servicemen and "no longer just mercenaries."He said citizens of all NATO countries have appeared in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but most are the French, Germans and Poles.
NATO Soldiers Fighting on Ukraine's Side - Head of Kharkov Region's Russian Administration

08:17 GMT 17.10.2024
GRAKOVO (Kharkov Region) (Sputnik) - Active servicemen from NATO countries, in particular from France, Germany and Poland, are fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Russian administration of the Kharkov Region, told Sputnik.
He added that the militants were regular servicemen and "no longer just mercenaries."
"According to our information, these are no longer just mercenaries, because there are quite a lot of fighters there who have military ranks, they are essentially representatives of the regular troops of the NATO bloc... They are still present, information about this comes from local residents," Ganchev said.

He said citizens of all NATO countries have appeared in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but most are the French, Germans and Poles.
