https://sputnikglobe.com/20241017/what-is-known-about-ukraines-critical-metals-that-west-is-eager-to-obtain-1120585038.html

What is Known About Ukraine’s Critical Metals That West is Eager to Obtain?

What is Known About Ukraine’s Critical Metals That West is Eager to Obtain?

Sputnik International

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has made it clear that the alliance is not in a hurry to approve Zelensky’s “peace plan”, which he said “has many aspects” that “need to hammer out” with the Kiev regime.

2024-10-17T15:19+0000

2024-10-17T15:19+0000

2024-10-17T15:19+0000

economy

us

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

conflict

plan

metals

uranium

titanium

lithium

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0b/1105353411_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_166a39909602fdd5f71b292fb1e6d8bf.jpg

Volodymyr Zelensky has presented Ukrainian MPs with a so-called "victory plan", which specifically stipulates the US and the EU’s joint use of Ukraine's critical natural resources and its economic potential.“There are critical metals in Ukraine worth trillions of US dollars,” Zelensky said, referencing uranium, titanium, lithium, graphite and other “strategically valuable resources.”Sputnik studies open data to explore which rare metals Ukraine has and what is the West's interest in them:On the other hand, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte declined to welcome Zelensky’s "victory plan," saying only that he and the allies "take note" of it.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

volodymyr zelensky's "victory plan", ukraine's critical metals, ukraine's economic potential, the ukraine conflict, nato secretary-general mark rutte, the kiev regime, republican senator lindsey graham, russian president vladimir putin