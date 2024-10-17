International
Which World Leaders Will Attend BRICS Summit in Russia?
Which World Leaders Will Attend BRICS Summit in Russia?
Founded in 2006, BRICS has since doubled in size and now includes Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.
Russia assumed the annual presidency of the association on January 1. Key priorities within the Russian chairmanship cover cooperation in security efforts, economy and finance, as well as humanitarian and cultural spheres.Russia's vibrant city of Kazan will host this year's BRICS Summit on October 22-24. The anticipated event will focus on strengthening multilateralism in order to achieve equitable global development and security.Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out more!
Russia assumed the annual presidency of the association on January 1. Key priorities within the Russian chairmanship cover cooperation in security efforts, economy and finance, as well as humanitarian and cultural spheres.
Russia's vibrant city of Kazan will host this year's BRICS Summit on October 22-24. The anticipated event will focus on strengthening multilateralism in order to achieve equitable global development and security.
Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out more!
