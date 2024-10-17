https://sputnikglobe.com/20241017/zelensky-feels-noose-tightening-around-his-neck-tries-to-foment-nato-war-1120586623.html

Zelensky 'Feels Noose Tightening Around His Neck', Tries to 'Foment NATO War'

Just like PM Netanyahu, seeing the only chance of victory in dragging the US “into the fight on his side,” so Zelensky seems to be trying to do the same, analyst Gilbert Doctorow explains to Sputnik.

Just like Netanyahu, having realized that Israel bit off more than it can chew with its “three front war” and seeing the only chance of victory in dragging the US “into the fight on his side,” so Zelensky seems to be trying to do the same, Doctorow explains to Sputnik.Another point of Zelensky’s scheme is involving strikes using Western weapons deep into Russian territory. If implemented, this would “immediately make NATO a co-belligerent and start a NATO-Russia war which NATO and the US in particular absolutely refuses to do,” the analyst notes.

