BRICS' New Development Bank 'Has Solid Future' With 'Dozens of Countries Clamoring to Get on Board'

The New Development Bank (NDB), established by BRICS and formerly referred to as the BRICS Development Bank, should become the main investor for the Global South, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said in his address to the BRICS Business Forum in Moscow.

2024-10-18T12:47+0000

The demands for entities such as the NDB seem obvious, with veteran financial analyst Paul Goncharoff observing that “much of the world is truly at an inflection point in terms of geo-economic development and opportunities for unrestricted trade.”NDB essentially will be able to provide countries assistance in the form of funding for various projects “without the baggage of undesired and unnecessary political bells and whistles,” the analyst explains.Thus, what makes NDB more attractive than entities like the World Bank or the IMF in the eyes of many countries is the fact that the BRIC-founded bank does not require its clients to strictly adhere to “specific political positions to qualify for financing.”This quality of NDB, Goncharoff suggests, “allows for the pragmatic and serious business of getting projects financed and completed without distractive noises, posturing, and in currencies that are conducive to free trade.”

