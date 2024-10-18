https://sputnikglobe.com/20241018/chinas-xi-will-visit-russia-from-october-22-24-to-attend-brics-summit---foreign-ministry-1120589560.html
China's Xi Will Visit Russia From October 22-24 to Attend BRICS Summit - Foreign Ministry
China's Xi Will Visit Russia From October 22-24 to Attend BRICS Summit - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia from October 22-24 to attend the BRICS summit in the city of Kazan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Friday.
2024-10-18T09:02+0000
2024-10-18T09:02+0000
2024-10-18T09:02+0000
world
china
russia
brics
chinese foreign ministry
xi jinping
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118492925_0:171:3031:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_7f12cffafbfcd10b25cb92dfe0cff23b.jpg
"At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Kazan from October 22-24 to participate in the 16th BRICS summit," the diplomat said in a statement.The BRICS summit will be held in Kazan from October 22-24.BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, according to the website of the Russian 2024 BRICS Chairmanship. Media reports said that Saudi Arabia has not formalized its participation yet but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/erdogan-to-attend-brics-summit-as-turkiye-continues-steady-march-away-from-west-1120409069.html
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118492925_151:0:2882:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8e19960f8dcd2ad2d4dea0921c0f8a9f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
china brics, xi jinping kazan, xi china brics, xi china russia visit, xi putin, xi kazan, xi brics
china brics, xi jinping kazan, xi china brics, xi china russia visit, xi putin, xi kazan, xi brics
China's Xi Will Visit Russia From October 22-24 to Attend BRICS Summit - Foreign Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia from October 22-24 to attend the BRICS summit in the city of Kazan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Friday.
"At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Kazan from October 22-24 to participate in the 16th BRICS summit," the diplomat said in a statement.
The BRICS summit will be held in Kazan from October 22-24.
BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, according to the website of the Russian 2024 BRICS Chairmanship. Media reports said that Saudi Arabia has not formalized its participation yet but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.