Grand Arrival: Tatiana Navka’s World-Class Ice Show ‘Scheherazade’ Premieres in India

The Olympic Gold Medalist and globally celebrated figure skater Tatiana Navka brings her acclaimed ‘Scheherazade Ice Show’ to India for the first time on October 18 in Ahmedabad, India.

Scheherazade – The Ice Show is pemiering today at the prestigious EKA Arena in Ahmedabad and presented by general partner Rosneft Oil Company. The show will run until October 20, 2024, offering a captivating blend of world-class figure skating, state-of-the-art technology, charming music, and dynamic choreography inspired by the enchanting tales of Arabian Nights. Tatiana Navka and her star-studded interacted with the media and shared insights into the grand show before its highly anticipated debut later today.Produced by the Navka Show Company in collaboration with Laqshya Media Group, one of India's largest marketing communication and experiential companies, as the event partner, Scheherazade – The Ice Show is a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle that merges Russian figure skating’s finest artistry with the enchantment of storytelling. This mesmerizing performance will feature five exclusive shows, making it a rare event for Indian audiences.The show stars a cast of internationally celebrated figure skaters, including Tatiana Navka as Sais, Victoria Sinitsina as Scheherazade, Nikita Katsalapov as Shahryar, Povilas Vanagas as King Mirgali, Ivan Righini as Jinn, and Egor Murashov as the Aladdin. These champions of the ice will bring the timeless Arabian tales to life, captivating the audience with thrilling stunts and dramatic performances that have never been seen before in India.Tatiana Navka expressed her excitement about delving into Gujarat’s rich cultural heritage and vibrant traditions. Inspired by the region’s unique textiles, lively garba dances, and renowned vegetarian cuisine, Navka is eagerly anticipating her show’s Indian debut. This spectacular production promises a dazzling experience with intricate choreography, jaw-dropping lighting, and luxurious costumes that will make this one of India’s most memorable theatrical events. This historic event will be one of the rare opportunities for Indian audiences to witness the magic of figure skating live.

