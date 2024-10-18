https://sputnikglobe.com/20241018/grand-arrival-tatiana-navkas-world-class-ice-show-scheherazade-premieres-in-india-1120594138.html
Grand Arrival: Tatiana Navka’s World-Class Ice Show ‘Scheherazade’ Premieres in India
Grand Arrival: Tatiana Navka’s World-Class Ice Show ‘Scheherazade’ Premieres in India
Sputnik International
The Olympic Gold Medalist and globally celebrated figure skater Tatiana Navka brings her acclaimed ‘Scheherazade Ice Show’ to India for the first time on October 18 in Ahmedabad, India.
2024-10-18T15:56+0000
2024-10-18T15:56+0000
2024-10-18T15:56+0000
beyond politics
tatiana navka
nikita katsalapov
gujarat
russia
aladdin
india
figure skating
russian figure skaters
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/12/1120594507_0:241:3212:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a531d460afe4245a9ca113dd11858151.jpg
Scheherazade – The Ice Show is pemiering today at the prestigious EKA Arena in Ahmedabad and presented by general partner Rosneft Oil Company. The show will run until October 20, 2024, offering a captivating blend of world-class figure skating, state-of-the-art technology, charming music, and dynamic choreography inspired by the enchanting tales of Arabian Nights. Tatiana Navka and her star-studded interacted with the media and shared insights into the grand show before its highly anticipated debut later today.Produced by the Navka Show Company in collaboration with Laqshya Media Group, one of India's largest marketing communication and experiential companies, as the event partner, Scheherazade – The Ice Show is a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle that merges Russian figure skating’s finest artistry with the enchantment of storytelling. This mesmerizing performance will feature five exclusive shows, making it a rare event for Indian audiences.The show stars a cast of internationally celebrated figure skaters, including Tatiana Navka as Sais, Victoria Sinitsina as Scheherazade, Nikita Katsalapov as Shahryar, Povilas Vanagas as King Mirgali, Ivan Righini as Jinn, and Egor Murashov as the Aladdin. These champions of the ice will bring the timeless Arabian tales to life, captivating the audience with thrilling stunts and dramatic performances that have never been seen before in India.Tatiana Navka expressed her excitement about delving into Gujarat’s rich cultural heritage and vibrant traditions. Inspired by the region’s unique textiles, lively garba dances, and renowned vegetarian cuisine, Navka is eagerly anticipating her show’s Indian debut. This spectacular production promises a dazzling experience with intricate choreography, jaw-dropping lighting, and luxurious costumes that will make this one of India’s most memorable theatrical events. This historic event will be one of the rare opportunities for Indian audiences to witness the magic of figure skating live.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20200525/1079410801.html
gujarat
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/12/1120594507_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_01d4a8e057d808c3174d5176efc57e52.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
tatiana navka show, ice show ‘scheherazade’, russian ice skaters in india
tatiana navka show, ice show ‘scheherazade’, russian ice skaters in india
Grand Arrival: Tatiana Navka’s World-Class Ice Show ‘Scheherazade’ Premieres in India
The Olympic Gold Medalist and globally celebrated figure skater Tatiana Navka brings her acclaimed ‘Scheherazade Ice Show’ to India for the first time on October 18 in Ahmedabad, India
Scheherazade – The Ice Show is pemiering today at the prestigious EKA Arena in Ahmedabad and presented by general partner Rosneft Oil Company. The show will run until October 20, 2024, offering a captivating blend of world-class figure skating, state-of-the-art technology, charming music, and dynamic choreography inspired by the enchanting tales of Arabian Nights.
Tatiana Navka and her star-studded interacted with the media and shared insights into the grand show before its highly anticipated debut later today.
Produced by the Navka Show Company in collaboration with Laqshya Media Group, one of India's largest marketing communication and experiential companies, as the event partner, Scheherazade – The Ice Show is a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle that merges Russian figure skating’s finest artistry with the enchantment of storytelling.
This mesmerizing performance will feature five exclusive shows, making it a rare event for Indian audiences.
Tatiana Navka expressed her enthusiasm about bringing Scheherazade to Indian soil: “Scheherazade is not just a performance; it’s an immersive experience that combines storytelling, artistry, and athletic prowess. Indian audiences are passionate about stories and culture, and I believe they will deeply resonate with the magic we’ve created on ice. Our world-class performers are ready to deliver unforgettable memories in Ahmedabad.”
The show stars a cast of internationally celebrated figure skaters, including Tatiana Navka as Sais, Victoria Sinitsina as Scheherazade, Nikita Katsalapov as Shahryar, Povilas Vanagas as King Mirgali, Ivan Righini as Jinn, and Egor Murashov as the Aladdin.
These champions of the ice will bring the timeless Arabian tales to life, captivating the audience with thrilling stunts and dramatic performances that have never been seen before in India.
NAVKA SHOW is a leading Russian production company experienced in creating, staging and touring original ice shows with the stars of world figure skating. The Navka Show brand unites a team of professionals: famous figure skaters, outstanding choreographers and composers, directors, screenwriters, costume designers, experts in the fields of scenography and graphic design and many other professionals of entertainment and sports industry.
Tatiana Navka expressed her excitement about delving into Gujarat’s rich cultural heritage and vibrant traditions. Inspired by the region’s unique textiles, lively garba dances, and renowned vegetarian cuisine, Navka is eagerly anticipating her show’s Indian debut.
“India’s artistic traditions are admired worldwide, and Gujarat’s deep-rooted history and colourful culture have truly fascinated my team and me. The warmth, energy, and creativity of this region resonate with us deeply. I’m particularly excited to immerse myself in the local traditions and experience firsthand the beauty and passion that Indian culture brings to the world,” shared Tatiana.
This spectacular production promises a dazzling experience with intricate choreography, jaw-dropping lighting, and luxurious costumes that will make this one of India’s most memorable theatrical events. This historic event will be one of the rare opportunities for Indian audiences to witness the magic of figure skating live.
Laqshya Media Group, founded in 1997, is a leading Indian communications and advertising agency, specializing in Out-of-Home, Experiential, PR, and Digital solutions. Renowned for its international and national artists-events collaborations, Laqshya partners with top brands to create cutting-edge campaigns.
With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and exceptionally high production value, the group excels in delivering immersive, eco-friendly experiences. With over 25 years of expertise, Laqshya continues to shape industry standards.