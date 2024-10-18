LIVE UPDATES: BRICS Companies Successfully Cooperate With Each Other - Putin

Russia Rapidly Switching Traffic Flows to Reliable Foreign Partners - Putin

Russia is rapidly switching traffic flows to reliable foreign partners, among the flagship projects are the Northern Sea Route and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Russia is rapidly switching traffic flows to reliable foreign partners. Our flagship projects include the Northern Sea Route and the North-South corridor. These continental arteries are designed to provide short profitable trade routes, connect large industrial, agricultural and electric power hubs with consumer markets," Putin said at the BRICS Business Forum in Moscow.

Russia is replenishing its icebreaker fleet and modernizing satellite constellations as part of the Northern Sea Route development, Putin added.

"We are implementing a large-scale development plan for the Northern Sea Route, replenishing the icebreaker fleet, including nuclear-powered vessels, coastal flights have been launched to test routes, satellite groupings are being modernized, new fuel terminals, shipping safety centers and other coastal infrastructure facilities are being built. Road and rail approaches to seaports are expanding," Putin said.

The North-South international transport corridor connects the terminals of the Persian Gulf and Russian ports in the north, Putin explained.