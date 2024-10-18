LIVE UPDATES: BRICS Companies Successfully Cooperate With Each Other - Putin

Subscribe
As Russia holds the BRICS chairmanship in 2024, the country will host a summit in the city of Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS Business Forum in Moscow is an integral part of the event.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing participants of the BRICS Business Forum.
"The speech of our president is anticipated at the Business Forum and we will also listen to video addresses of heads of certain countries," Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.
During the forum, the BRICS Business Council's activities over the past year will be discussed. Participants will also share their position on financial cooperation among BRICS nations, trade, as well as technological partnership among the key players.
09:53 GMT 18.10.2024
09:41 GMT 18.10.2024
Russia Rapidly Switching Traffic Flows to Reliable Foreign Partners - Putin
Russia is rapidly switching traffic flows to reliable foreign partners, among the flagship projects are the Northern Sea Route and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Russia is rapidly switching traffic flows to reliable foreign partners. Our flagship projects include the Northern Sea Route and the North-South corridor. These continental arteries are designed to provide short profitable trade routes, connect large industrial, agricultural and electric power hubs with consumer markets," Putin said at the BRICS Business Forum in Moscow.
Russia is replenishing its icebreaker fleet and modernizing satellite constellations as part of the Northern Sea Route development, Putin added.
"We are implementing a large-scale development plan for the Northern Sea Route, replenishing the icebreaker fleet, including nuclear-powered vessels, coastal flights have been launched to test routes, satellite groupings are being modernized, new fuel terminals, shipping safety centers and other coastal infrastructure facilities are being built. Road and rail approaches to seaports are expanding," Putin said.
The North-South international transport corridor connects the terminals of the Persian Gulf and Russian ports in the north, Putin explained.
09:33 GMT 18.10.2024
BRICS Plays Significant Role in Global Economy, This Role Will Grow - Putin
BRICS plays a significant role in the global economy, and this role will only grow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"BRICS already plays a significant role in the global economy not only today, but it is also quite obvious that this role will only increase in the future. The countries that are part of our association are the drivers of global economic growth. It is in BRICS that the main increase in global GDP will be generated in the foreseeable future," Putin said at the BRICS Business Forum.
The President also noted the importance of a close economic partnership between BRICS countries, saying that joint work brings tangible results.
"At the end of the current year, the average economic growth rate in BRICS is forecast at 4%, which is higher than the rates in the G7 countries, where it is only 1.7%, and the global rate. The global rate will be 3.2%, according to the forecast," Putin said.
09:26 GMT 18.10.2024
Russia Open to Mutually Beneficial Business Cooperation - Putin
Russia is open to mutually beneficial business cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"Russia is fully open for mutually beneficial business cooperation. We create comfortable, global competitive conditions for business both domestic and foreign, for attracting capital and technologies from abroad. First of all, of course, we cooperate with you," Putin said.
The realization of the BRICS potential will bring maximum benefit to the participants of the association, the president added.
09:24 GMT 18.10.2024
09:17 GMT 18.10.2024
09:10 GMT 18.10.2024
Companies from BRICS nations are successfully cooperating with each other and implementing joint projects, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Your [BRICS nations] companies have long and successfully cooperated with each other, carrying out large joint projects in various sectors: in industry, energy, transport and infrastructure, agriculture, and in the digital economy," Putin said during the BRICS Business Forum.
08:36 GMT 18.10.2024
