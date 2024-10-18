International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Meets Media Heads From BRICS Countries
World
LIVE UPDATES: Putin Addresses Global Media
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with the heads of leading BRICS country media outlets. Dmitry Kiselev, director general of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, takes part in the event.
13:09 GMT 18.10.2024
Being updated
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with the heads of leading BRICS country media outlets. Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, takes part in the event.
President Putin frequently engages with the press to clarify Russia’s position on the most crucial issues. Recently, he talked to heads of global media during the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum that was attended by media executives from China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Turkiye, Italy, Japan, France, as well as CIS countries.
The BRICS Summit will be held in Kazan from October 22 to 24. Some 33 states have confirmed their participation, including 24 at the level of top officials.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
14:20 GMT 18.10.2024
Russia Building Unique Icebreaker Fleet - Putin
Russia is building an icebreaker fleet that no one else in the world has, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"We are building an icebreaker fleet, which does not exist in the world. There is simply no such nuclear icebreaker fleet in the world, except for Russia," Putin said during a meeting with media representatives of the BRICS member states.
Russia has seven nuclear icebreakers, 34 diesel icebreakers of a very high class, they are powerful and modern, the president said.
"A leader icebreaker is also being built, which will generally chop ice of any thickness and will work all year round," Putin added.
14:01 GMT 18.10.2024
Russia Not Trying to Reshape World Order, It Happens Naturally - Putin
Russia is not trying to reshape the world order because it is happening naturally, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"He [the participant in the meeting from Egypt] said what we were claiming and striving to reorganize the world order. We are not really striving, it happens naturally. We are simply saying that this is an inevitable process and we must react accordingly," Putin said said during a meeting with media representatives of the BRICS member states, adding that changes in the world began even before the Ukraine conflict and Russia is trying to contribute to them.
14:00 GMT 18.10.2024
Russian Energy Resources Are Limitless - Putin
Russia's energy resources are limitless, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday during a meeting with journalists from the BRICS member countries.
"Chinese partners are happy to buy Russian energy resources. This is the most reliable source – Russia, we have a common border. They are not subject to any fluctuations in terms of politics ... There is no need to move anything across borders, by sea, by ocean. We have a shared border, and energy resources in Russia are simply limitless," Putin said.
13:59 GMT 18.10.2024
US Dragging Europeans Into Deteriorating Relations With China - Putin
The United States is dragging Europeans into deteriorating relations with China without asking their permission, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Now actually NATO is being dragged in and the Europeans are being dragged into Asia through NATO. No one wants to ask the Europeans - do they want to spoil their relations with China? To get involved there through NATO structures," Putin said during a meeting with media representatives of the BRICS member states.
The US is 15 years too late with its deterrent action against China, as it will not be able to stop the development of this country, the president said, adding that the attempt to contain China's development negatively affects the US economy itself, and is counterproductive.
13:48 GMT 18.10.2024
Putin Supports Creation of State of Palestine
Russia supports the creation of the state of Palestine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"We have a traditional position since the time of the Soviet Union, which is, I repeat it once again, that the main way to solve the Palestinian problem is to create a full-fledged Palestinian state," Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the leading media of the BRICS member countries.
Russia maintains contacts with both Israel and Palestine, Putin said.
During the meeting, Putin noted that the United States had destroyed the Quartet on the Middle East in vain, because it it was easier to coordinate all positions.
"I think we should return, maybe even expand this Quartet, talk about how to restore these territories [Palestine and Israel], how to return people who left this territory," Putin said.
13:47 GMT 18.10.2024
Relations Between Russia, China Built on Equal Basis - Putin
Relations between Russia and China are built on an equal basis, taking into account each other's interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Our relations with China are built on an equal basis, taking into account each other's interests. This is not an empty cliched phrase, it is the way it really is, we listen to each other," Putin said during a meeting with media representatives of the BRICS member states.
Russia is not interfering in US-China relations, the president added.
13:39 GMT 18.10.2024
Russia, China Developed Unique Trusting Relationship - Putin
Russia and China have developed a unique trusting relationship, and volume of trade confirms this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"We have a unique relationship with China, it is true. They are very confidential and voluminous. Trade and economic ties are growing rapidly — according to our statistics, the turnover between our countries is somewhere between $226-228 billion, and in Chinese statistics, the trade is about $240 billion between our countries. Therefore, the numbers speak for themselves," Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the leading media of the BRICS member countries.
The Russian-Chinese interaction is one of the key factors of stability in world, Putin said.
"I have already said many times, and I want to emphasize once again that Russian-Chinese cooperation in the international arena is certainly one of the key factors of strategic stability in the world. It seems to me that this is an obvious fact, such a position is shared by many," Putin said.
Russia's share in China's trade is growing, Putin added.
"China is our number one trade and economic partner. But Russia's share is growing, and now Russia's share is the fourth in China's trade turnover. It matters to everyone," Putin said.
13:34 GMT 18.10.2024
BRICS Was Never Meant to Be Against Anyone
13:32 GMT 18.10.2024
Southeast Asia, Africa to Become Centers of Global Growth - Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Southeast Asia and Africa will become centers of global growth.
"And this development, according to experts, whom I trust very much and whose opinion I listen to, will objectively take place, first of all, in the BRICS member countries. This is the so-called Global South, first of all, it is Southeast Asia, it is Africa. Positive growth will be in such powerful countries as China, India, Russia, in Saudi Arabia, but the outstripping growth will be demonstrated by the countries of Southeast Asia and Africa," Putin said during a meeting with media representatives of the BRICS member states.
The growing economic potential of countries in the Global South and Africa will be matched by their growing influence in the world, Putin added.
13:30 GMT 18.10.2024
BRICS Expansion Right Step That Increases Organization's Authority - Putin

The BRICS expansion is the right step, as it increases the organization's authority and influence in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Practice shows that we are on the right track. Practice shows that we have made a good and right step in terms of expansion. I am absolutely convinced that this will increase interest in the organization, influence in the world and authority. We are already seeing this," Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the leading media of the BRICS member countries.
BRICS countries should treat new members of the association with respect, Putin added.
"All members of the association should respect the interests of the new participating countries. During this year, we have been doing everything that depends on Russia in order to gradually, calmly integrate all our new members into the work of the organization," Putin said.
13:26 GMT 18.10.2024
Establishment of New Development Centers is Sign of Modern Times - Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the formation of new centers of development a hallmark of the present time.
"The most important sign is the formation of new centers of development. That is the main sign," Putin said during a meeting, responding to a question about the signs of change in the world and the opportunities they present for BRICS.
13:12 GMT 18.10.2024
BRICS Cooperation Very Diverse, It Goes in All Directions - Putin
Cooperation in BRICS association is very diverse and multifaceted, it is going in all directions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Cooperation in BRICS is very diverse, multifaceted and goes in all directions," Putin said at a meeting with the heads of media of the BRICS countries.
