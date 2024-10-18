LIVE UPDATES: Putin Addresses Global Media

Russia Building Unique Icebreaker Fleet - Putin

Russia is building an icebreaker fleet that no one else in the world has, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are building an icebreaker fleet, which does not exist in the world. There is simply no such nuclear icebreaker fleet in the world, except for Russia," Putin said during a meeting with media representatives of the BRICS member states.

Russia has seven nuclear icebreakers, 34 diesel icebreakers of a very high class, they are powerful and modern, the president said.