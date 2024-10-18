LIVE UPDATES: Putin Addresses Global Media

President Putin frequently engages with the press to clarify Russia’s position on the most crucial issues. Recently, he talked to heads of global media during the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum that was attended by media executives from China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Turkiye, Italy, Japan, France, as well as CIS countries.
The BRICS Summit will be held in Kazan from October 22 to 24. Some 33 states have confirmed their participation, including 24 at the level of top officials.
