International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241018/pentagon-plans-to-use-ai-to-create-deepfakes---reports-1120588271.html
Pentagon Plans to Use AI to Create Deepfakes - Reports
Pentagon Plans to Use AI to Create Deepfakes - Reports
Sputnik International
The US Special Operations Command is allegedly looking for contractors to create deepfake internet users that neither humans nor computers could detect, media reported.
2024-10-18T06:05+0000
2024-10-18T06:05+0000
military
pentagon
russia-nato showdown
china
defense department
us special operations command (socom)
deepfakes
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_0:46:3477:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_43e029dba9d2d4053d0b0d47dafd9a08.jpg
In particular, the command is interested in solving the problem of verifying users on social networks, so it is looking for technology that can create selfies and official documentation to bypass these checks, the report read. Special operations troops "will use this capability to gather information from public online forums," the media reported on Thursday, citing the command's plan.However, these plans ran counter to the official position of the US government, since the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Security Agency have previously called deepfakes a threat.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/fbi-probes-ukraine-related-deepfake-operation-targeting-top-us-senator--reports-1120300421.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_373:0:3104:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bfe6b4314a99525b008509041be5c607.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
pentagon deepfakes, pentagon ai, us deepfakes, us ai warfare, us cognitive warfare, us ai war, pentagon uses deepfakes
pentagon deepfakes, pentagon ai, us deepfakes, us ai warfare, us cognitive warfare, us ai war, pentagon uses deepfakes

Pentagon Plans to Use AI to Create Deepfakes - Reports

06:05 GMT 18.10.2024
© AP Photo / Charles DharapakThis March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2024
© AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Special Operations Command is allegedly looking for contractors to create deepfake internet users that neither humans nor computers could detect, media reported.
In particular, the command is interested in solving the problem of verifying users on social networks, so it is looking for technology that can create selfies and official documentation to bypass these checks, the report read. Special operations troops "will use this capability to gather information from public online forums," the media reported on Thursday, citing the command's plan.
The U.S. Capitol is seen through a window in the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, March 15, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2024
Americas
FBI Probes Ukraine-Related ‘Deepfake Operation’ Targeting Top US Senator – Reports
26 September, 14:17 GMT
""Special Operations Forces (SOF) are interested in technologies that can generate convincing online personas for use on social media platforms, social networking sites, and other online content ... [users must] appear to be a unique individual that is recognizable as human but does not exist in the real world," the report added.
However, these plans ran counter to the official position of the US government, since the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Security Agency have previously called deepfakes a threat.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала