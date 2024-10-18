https://sputnikglobe.com/20241018/pentagon-plans-to-use-ai-to-create-deepfakes---reports-1120588271.html

Pentagon Plans to Use AI to Create Deepfakes - Reports

The US Special Operations Command is allegedly looking for contractors to create deepfake internet users that neither humans nor computers could detect, media reported.

In particular, the command is interested in solving the problem of verifying users on social networks, so it is looking for technology that can create selfies and official documentation to bypass these checks, the report read. Special operations troops "will use this capability to gather information from public online forums," the media reported on Thursday, citing the command's plan.However, these plans ran counter to the official position of the US government, since the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Security Agency have previously called deepfakes a threat.

