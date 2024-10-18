https://sputnikglobe.com/20241018/pentagon-plans-to-use-ai-to-create-deepfakes---reports-1120588271.html
Pentagon Plans to Use AI to Create Deepfakes - Reports
Pentagon Plans to Use AI to Create Deepfakes - Reports
Sputnik International
The US Special Operations Command is allegedly looking for contractors to create deepfake internet users that neither humans nor computers could detect, media reported.
2024-10-18T06:05+0000
2024-10-18T06:05+0000
2024-10-18T06:05+0000
military
pentagon
russia-nato showdown
china
defense department
us special operations command (socom)
deepfakes
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_0:46:3477:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_43e029dba9d2d4053d0b0d47dafd9a08.jpg
In particular, the command is interested in solving the problem of verifying users on social networks, so it is looking for technology that can create selfies and official documentation to bypass these checks, the report read. Special operations troops "will use this capability to gather information from public online forums," the media reported on Thursday, citing the command's plan.However, these plans ran counter to the official position of the US government, since the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Security Agency have previously called deepfakes a threat.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/fbi-probes-ukraine-related-deepfake-operation-targeting-top-us-senator--reports-1120300421.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_373:0:3104:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bfe6b4314a99525b008509041be5c607.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
pentagon deepfakes, pentagon ai, us deepfakes, us ai warfare, us cognitive warfare, us ai war, pentagon uses deepfakes
pentagon deepfakes, pentagon ai, us deepfakes, us ai warfare, us cognitive warfare, us ai war, pentagon uses deepfakes
Pentagon Plans to Use AI to Create Deepfakes - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Special Operations Command is allegedly looking for contractors to create deepfake internet users that neither humans nor computers could detect, media reported.
In particular, the command is interested in solving the problem of verifying users on social networks, so it is looking for technology that can create selfies and official documentation to bypass these checks, the report read. Special operations troops "will use this capability to gather information from public online forums," the media reported on Thursday, citing the command's plan.
""Special Operations Forces (SOF) are interested in technologies that can generate convincing online personas for use on social media platforms, social networking sites, and other online content ... [users must] appear to be a unique individual that is recognizable as human but does not exist in the real world," the report added.
However, these plans ran counter to the official position of the US government, since the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Security Agency have previously called deepfakes a threat
.