Putin Addresses BRICS Business Forum

Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the participants of BRICS Business Forum.

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing participants of the BRICS Business Forum."The speech of our president is anticipated at the Business Forum and we will also listen to video addresses of heads of certain countries," Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.As Russia holds the BRICS chairmanship in 2024, the country will host a summit in the city of Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS Business Forum in Moscow is an integral part of the event.During the forum, the BRICS Business Council's activities over the past year will be discussed. Participants will also share their position on financial cooperation among BRICS nations, trade, as well as technological partnership among the key players.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

