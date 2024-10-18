https://sputnikglobe.com/20241018/putin-meets-media-heads-from-brics-countries-1120587830.html
Putin Meets Media Heads From BRICS Countries
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with the heads of leading BRICS country media outlets. Dmitry Kiselev, director general of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, will take part in the event.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with the heads of leading BRICS country media outlets. Dmitry Kiselev, director general of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, will take part in the event.President Putin frequently engages with the press to clarify Russia’s position on the most crucial issues. Recently, he talked to heads of global media during the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum that was attended by media executives from China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Turkiye, Italy, Japan, France, as well as CIS countries.The BRICS Summit will be held in Kazan from October 22 to 24. Some 33 states have confirmed their participation, including 24 at the level of top officials.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the heads of leading media outlets from BRICS countries on Friday, the Kremlin press service said.
