https://sputnikglobe.com/20241018/putin-meets-media-heads-from-brics-countries-1120587830.html

Putin Meets Media Heads From BRICS Countries

Putin Meets Media Heads From BRICS Countries

Sputnik International

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with the heads of leading BRICS country media outlets. Dmitry Kiselev, director general of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, will take part in the event.

2024-10-18T12:55+0000

2024-10-18T12:55+0000

2024-10-18T12:55+0000

world

russia

vladimir putin

dmitry kiselev

brics

nato

ukrainian crisis

russia-nato showdown

china

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/05/1119253963_0:95:2876:1712_1920x0_80_0_0_32efd5bed1ad9ca6da8309e0c2b66a44.jpg

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with the heads of leading BRICS country media outlets. Dmitry Kiselev, director general of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, will take part in the event.President Putin frequently engages with the press to clarify Russia’s position on the most crucial issues. Recently, he talked to heads of global media during the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum that was attended by media executives from China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Turkiye, Italy, Japan, France, as well as CIS countries.The BRICS Summit will be held in Kazan from October 22 to 24. Some 33 states have confirmed their participation, including 24 at the level of top officials.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin Meets Media Heads From BRICS Countries Sputnik International Putin Meets Media Heads From BRICS Countries 2024-10-18T12:55+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin media, putin interview, putin brics interview, putin kisilev interview, putin media briefing, putin brics forum media, putin talks to journalists