What Did Putin and BRICS Media Representatives Talk About?

Today Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the heads of major media outlets from the BRICS countries, ahead of the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24. What were the main themes discussed?

The President Putin stressed that a large program, including the summit in Kazan, is planned within the framework of Russia's BRICS Chairmanship, adding that the cooperation is very diverse and multidimensional.Economic Growth of the BRICS Countries and Global SouthAs for such BRICS members as China, India, Brazil, South Africa, the growth of their economic potential will be accompanied by the growth of their influence in the world, Putin added.Positive growth is expected in such countries as China, India, Russia and Saudi Arabia, while at the same time, Southeast Asia and Africa will demonstrate outperforming growth, the President noted.BRICS ExpansionThe BRICS expansion is the right step, as it increases the organization's authority and influence in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.BRICS countries should treat new members of the association with respect, Putin added.Russia-China RelationsRelations between Russia and China are built on an equal basis, taking into account each other's interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.Russia is not interfering in US-China relations, the president added.Situation in the Middle EastRussia maintains contacts with both Israel and Palestine, Putin said.During the meeting, Putin noted that the United States had destroyed the Quartet on the Middle East in vain, because it it was easier to coordinate all positions.The New World OrderRussia is not trying to reshape the world order because it is happening naturally, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Ukraine's Reach for Nuclear WeaponThe reports about the possible development of nuclear weapons in Ukraine are another provocation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said."This is another provocation," Putin said during a meeting with media representatives of the BRICS member states, adding that any step by Ukraine on the creation of nuclear weapons will be met with an appropriate reaction.It is not difficult to create nuclear weapons in the modern world, but it is not clear whether Ukraine is capable of doing it, the president said.

