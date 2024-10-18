https://sputnikglobe.com/20241018/what-did-putin-and-brics-media-representatives-talk-about-1120597487.html
What Did Putin and BRICS Media Representatives Talk About?
What Did Putin and BRICS Media Representatives Talk About?
Sputnik International
Today Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the heads of major media outlets from the BRICS countries, ahead of the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24. What were the main themes discussed?
2024-10-18T16:30+0000
2024-10-18T16:30+0000
2024-10-18T20:26+0000
russia
vladimir putin
brics
rossiya segodnya
dmitry kiselev
ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
brics summit
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/12/1120597326_0:0:3126:1759_1920x0_80_0_0_2d5abc7f2c19653ea6dbb3b86f0cf884.jpg
The President Putin stressed that a large program, including the summit in Kazan, is planned within the framework of Russia's BRICS Chairmanship, adding that the cooperation is very diverse and multidimensional.Economic Growth of the BRICS Countries and Global SouthAs for such BRICS members as China, India, Brazil, South Africa, the growth of their economic potential will be accompanied by the growth of their influence in the world, Putin added.Positive growth is expected in such countries as China, India, Russia and Saudi Arabia, while at the same time, Southeast Asia and Africa will demonstrate outperforming growth, the President noted.BRICS ExpansionThe BRICS expansion is the right step, as it increases the organization's authority and influence in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.BRICS countries should treat new members of the association with respect, Putin added.Russia-China RelationsRelations between Russia and China are built on an equal basis, taking into account each other's interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.Russia is not interfering in US-China relations, the president added.Situation in the Middle EastRussia maintains contacts with both Israel and Palestine, Putin said.During the meeting, Putin noted that the United States had destroyed the Quartet on the Middle East in vain, because it it was easier to coordinate all positions.The New World OrderRussia is not trying to reshape the world order because it is happening naturally, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Ukraine's Reach for Nuclear WeaponThe reports about the possible development of nuclear weapons in Ukraine are another provocation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said."This is another provocation," Putin said during a meeting with media representatives of the BRICS member states, adding that any step by Ukraine on the creation of nuclear weapons will be met with an appropriate reaction.It is not difficult to create nuclear weapons in the modern world, but it is not clear whether Ukraine is capable of doing it, the president said.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/12/1120597326_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e1c676d30dd24cadfa009718c0a4361.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, brics media chiefs putin meeting, ukraine conflicit, brics expansion, rusisa-china relations
russian president vladimir putin, brics media chiefs putin meeting, ukraine conflicit, brics expansion, rusisa-china relations
What Did Putin and BRICS Media Representatives Talk About?
16:30 GMT 18.10.2024 (Updated: 20:26 GMT 18.10.2024)
Today Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the heads of major media outlets from the BRICS countries, ahead of the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24. Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, represented Russia at the meeting. What were the main themes discussed?
The President Putin stressed that a large program, including the summit in Kazan, is planned within the framework of Russia's BRICS Chairmanship, adding that the cooperation is very diverse and multidimensional.
Economic Growth of the BRICS Countries and Global South
As for such BRICS members as China, India, Brazil, South Africa, the growth of their economic potential will be accompanied by the growth of their influence in the world, Putin added.
Positive growth is expected in such countries as China, India, Russia and Saudi Arabia, while at the same time, Southeast Asia and Africa will demonstrate outperforming growth, the President noted.
The BRICS expansion is the right step, as it increases the organization's authority and influence in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"Practice shows that we are on the right track. Practice shows that we have made a good and right step in terms of expansion. I am absolutely convinced that this will increase interest in the organization, influence in the world and authority. We are already seeing this," Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the leading media of the BRICS member countries.
BRICS countries should treat new members of the association with respect, Putin added.
"All members of the association should respect the interests of the new participating countries. During this year, we have been doing everything that depends on Russia in order to gradually, calmly integrate all our new members into the work of the organization," Putin said.
Relations between Russia and China are built on an equal basis, taking into account each other's interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.
"Our relations with China are built on an equal basis, taking into account each other's interests. This is not an empty cliched phrase, it is the way it really is, we listen to each other," Putin said during a meeting with media representatives of the BRICS member states.
Russia is not interfering in US-China relations, the president added.
Situation in the Middle East
"We have a traditional position since the time of the Soviet Union, which is, I repeat it once again, that the main way to solve the Palestinian problem is to create a full-fledged Palestinian state," Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the leading media of the BRICS member countries.
Russia maintains contacts with both Israel and Palestine, Putin said.
During the meeting, Putin noted that the United States had destroyed the Quartet on the Middle East in vain, because it it was easier to coordinate all positions.
"I think we should return, maybe even expand this Quartet, talk about how to restore these territories [Palestine and Israel], how to return people who left this territory," Putin said.
Russia is not trying to reshape the world order because it is happening naturally, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"He [Salaheddin Maghawri, Middle East News Agency MENA's Deputy Editor-in-Chief] said what we were claiming and striving to reorganize the world order. We are not really striving, it happens naturally. We are simply saying that this is an inevitable process and we must react accordingly," Putin said said during a meeting with media representatives of the BRICS member states, adding that changes in the world began even before the Ukraine conflict and Russia is trying to contribute to them.
Ukraine's Reach for Nuclear Weapon
The reports about the possible development of nuclear weapons in Ukraine are another provocation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during the summit of the EU heads of state in Brussels that Ukraine needs to be invited to NATO, otherwise, Kiev will have to resort to nuclear rearmament. The Bild newspaper, citing an unnamed Ukrainian official, reported that Ukraine could develop nuclear weapons within weeks for use against Russia if the West refuses to accept it as a NATO member.
"This is another provocation," Putin said during a meeting with media representatives of the BRICS member states, adding that any step by Ukraine on the creation of nuclear weapons will be met with an appropriate reaction.
It is not difficult to create nuclear weapons in the modern world, but it is not clear whether Ukraine is capable of doing it, the president said.
Russia will not allow appearance of nuclear weapons in Ukraine under any circumstances, he said, adding that Russia will track if any Western countries want to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine.