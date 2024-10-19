https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/most-mobilized-ukrainians-surrender-at-first-opportunity---captured-draft-enforcer-1120599191.html

Most Mobilized Ukrainians Surrender at First Opportunity - Captured Draft Enforcer

Sputnik International

The majority of Ukrainians who are sent into combat after being arrested in the streets for dodging draft do not take long to surrender to Russian forces, making the mobilization campaign a self-defeating concept, Ruslan Tageev, a captured member of the Ukrainian conscription center (TCC), told Sputnik.

"They do not want to go, so why force them? There is no point, they surrender. Even if they are paid for one or two months of training, they will surrender when there is a chance," Tageev said. Tageev, a former recruiter in a Kiev neighborhood, joined the 58th brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces after being forcibly drafted and sent to the Donetsk combat zone "to gain combat experience" despite having a poor health record. In early September, he was sent to a forward-deployment position near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic under a rotation scheme. A law on tightening mobilization in Ukraine went into effect on May 18. The law requires all those liable for military service to update their information at military registration offices within 60 days of its enactment. This can be done in person or by registering in the electronic draft office. A summons is considered served even if the person called up has not seen it personally. The law stipulates that those liable for military service must carry their military identification card with them at all times and present it at the request of military or police officers. Those evading service may lose their driving privileges. Demobilization timelines are not specified in the document, which has caused discontent among some lawmakers.

