Rare Earth Metals, Water, and AI to Drive Future Global Conflicts, Warns Italian Defense Minister
Future wars will be fought over rare earth metal deposits and water sources, said Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.
"In the coming years, we will face wars aimed at rare earth metal deposits and lithium," he stated during a press conference following the G7 defense ministers' meeting in Naples, which was broadcast by Italian television channels. Crosetto added that military conflicts will also be waged over water, energy production, and that artificial intelligence will play a major role in determining who wants to control the world.
