https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/rare-earth-metals-water-and-ai-to-drive-future-global-conflicts-warns-italian-defense-minister-1120603224.html

Rare Earth Metals, Water, and AI to Drive Future Global Conflicts, Warns Italian Defense Minister

Rare Earth Metals, Water, and AI to Drive Future Global Conflicts, Warns Italian Defense Minister

Sputnik International

Future wars will be fought over rare earth metal deposits and water sources, said Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.

2024-10-19T20:12+0000

2024-10-19T20:12+0000

2024-10-19T20:12+0000

world

guido crosetto

italy

world

water

artificial intelligence (ai)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104850/94/1048509437_0:53:1200:728_1920x0_80_0_0_fa61877215c2b894c98f5ec04635d364.jpg

"In the coming years, we will face wars aimed at rare earth metal deposits and lithium," he stated during a press conference following the G7 defense ministers' meeting in Naples, which was broadcast by Italian television channels. Crosetto added that military conflicts will also be waged over water, energy production, and that artificial intelligence will play a major role in determining who wants to control the world.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20200516/will-us-be-able-to-gain-independence-from-china-in-rare-earth-metals-1079311293.html

italy

world

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rare earth metals, water, artificial intelligence, italian defense minister, future conflicts