Russia to Remain Washington's Opponent Regardless of US Election Outcomes - Lavrov
Russia will remain an opponent, if not an enemy, for Washington, regardless of the outcomes of the upcoming presidential election in the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
08:22 GMT 19.10.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party will be represented by US Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Republican Party by former President Donald Trump.
"Regardless of the outcome of the election, we will remain for the United States, if not an enemy, then definitely an opponent. In any case, a competitor," Lavrov told Russian media.