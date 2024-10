https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/watch-marine-assault-teams-evict-ukrainian-militants-from-russian-soil-1120599778.html

Watch Marine Assault Teams Evict Ukrainian Militants From Russian Soil

Watch Marine Assault Teams Evict Ukrainian Militants From Russian Soil

Sputnik International

Ukraine’s military escapade in Russia’s Kursk region has turned out to be an utter disaster for Kiev, which keeps losing troops and equipment in what ultimately became one of Zelensky’s greatest follies.

2024-10-19T10:55+0000

2024-10-19T10:55+0000

2024-10-19T10:55+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

kursk

marines

video

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/13/1120599622_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_87572e0bf18a5307e00eaa02e266fc89.jpg

Russian marine assault teams scored another blow against what Ukrainian forces are still left in the Kursk region, successfully dislodging them from one of the forest belts in the area.While artillery and tanks kept shelling Ukrainian trenches, the marines managed to quickly close the distance and fell upon their disoriented foes.

russia

kursk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sever battlegroup Sputnik International Sever battlegroup 2024-10-19T10:55+0000 true PT0M44S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kursk region fighting, russian marines video