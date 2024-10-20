International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/brazilian-president-to-attend-brics-summit-in-russia-online-for-health-reasons-1120613281.html
Brazilian President to Attend BRICS Summit in Russia Online for Health Reasons
Brazilian President to Attend BRICS Summit in Russia Online for Health Reasons
Sputnik International
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will not attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan in person for health reasons, but will participate in it via video link, his office said on Sunday.
2024-10-20T19:36+0000
2024-10-20T19:36+0000
world
lula da silva
russia
kazan
brazil
brics
latin america
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1f/1116505120_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4d49b0face88610cbfea4ac351be7db7.jpg
"Lula da Silva will not go to the BRICS summit in Kazan for health reasons due to his temporary inability to fly long distances," the statement read. The Brazilian president will join the summit via video link, his office added. The G1 news portal reported earlier this week that Lula da Silva had had a minor incident at his home, sustaining a wound to his nape. The wound reportedly poses no threat to the president's health, but doctors warned him from traveling long distances for some time.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20191212/agricultural-sphere-of-brics-cooperation-achievements-of-russia-and-brazil-1077556071.html
russia
kazan
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1f/1116505120_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aba306e0bfb91b10dd55d512bc4317f5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
brazil, brics summit in kazan, lula da silva, brics
brazil, brics summit in kazan, lula da silva, brics

Brazilian President to Attend BRICS Summit in Russia Online for Health Reasons

19:36 GMT 20.10.2024
© AP Photo / Eraldo PeresBrazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends the swearing-in ceremony of the new Attorney General Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends the swearing-in ceremony of the new Attorney General Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2024
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
Subscribe
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will not attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan in person for health reasons, but will participate in it via video link, his office said on Sunday.
"Lula da Silva will not go to the BRICS summit in Kazan for health reasons due to his temporary inability to fly long distances," the statement read.
The Brazilian president will join the summit via video link, his office added.
BRICS Leaders at the 11th Bloc's Summit in Brazil - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2019
Agricultural Sphere of BRICS Cooperation: Achievements of Russia and Brazil
12 December 2019, 14:47 GMT
The G1 news portal reported earlier this week that Lula da Silva had had a minor incident at his home, sustaining a wound to his nape. The wound reportedly poses no threat to the president's health, but doctors warned him from traveling long distances for some time.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала