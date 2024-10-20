https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/brazilian-president-to-attend-brics-summit-in-russia-online-for-health-reasons-1120613281.html

Brazilian President to Attend BRICS Summit in Russia Online for Health Reasons

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will not attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan in person for health reasons, but will participate in it via video link, his office said on Sunday.

"Lula da Silva will not go to the BRICS summit in Kazan for health reasons due to his temporary inability to fly long distances," the statement read. The Brazilian president will join the summit via video link, his office added. The G1 news portal reported earlier this week that Lula da Silva had had a minor incident at his home, sustaining a wound to his nape. The wound reportedly poses no threat to the president's health, but doctors warned him from traveling long distances for some time.

