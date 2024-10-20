International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 310 Soldiers in Kursk Region in 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry
Ukraine Loses Over 310 Soldiers in Kursk Region in 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry
The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 310 soldiers and nine armored vehicles, including an infantry fighting vehicle, in the Kursk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces losses amounted to more than 310 troops, with nine armored vehicles destroyed, including one infantry fighting vehicle, one M113 armored personnel carrier, seven armored fighting vehicles, as well as six artillery guns and six cars, two Anklav electronic warfare stations and one counter-battery radar station," the ministry said in a statement. Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk region, Kiev has lost more than 25,050 soldiers and 167 tanks, the ministry said.
11:02 GMT 20.10.2024
A Russian serviceman of the Central military district air defence unit shoots a rifle at an air target in the Avdeyevka area of the frontline of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 310 soldiers and nine armored vehicles, including an infantry fighting vehicle, in the Kursk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces losses amounted to more than 310 troops, with nine armored vehicles destroyed, including one infantry fighting vehicle, one M113 armored personnel carrier, seven armored fighting vehicles, as well as six artillery guns and six cars, two Anklav electronic warfare stations and one counter-battery radar station," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Over 1,800 Troops in Clashes with Russia
10:18 GMT
Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk region, Kiev has lost more than 25,050 soldiers and 167 tanks, the ministry said.
