Ukraine Loses Over 310 Soldiers in Kursk Region in 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

Ukraine Loses Over 310 Soldiers in Kursk Region in 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 310 soldiers and nine armored vehicles, including an infantry fighting vehicle, in the Kursk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces losses amounted to more than 310 troops, with nine armored vehicles destroyed, including one infantry fighting vehicle, one M113 armored personnel carrier, seven armored fighting vehicles, as well as six artillery guns and six cars, two Anklav electronic warfare stations and one counter-battery radar station," the ministry said in a statement. Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk region, Kiev has lost more than 25,050 soldiers and 167 tanks, the ministry said.

