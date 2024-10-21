International
LIVE: BRICS Leaders and Delegation Heads Arrive in Kazan to Participate in Summit
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/brics-leaders-and-delegation-heads-arrive-in-kazan-to-participate-in-summit-1120615308.html
BRICS Leaders and Delegation Heads Arrive in Kazan to Participate in Summit
BRICS Leaders and Delegation Heads Arrive in Kazan to Participate in Summit
Sputnik International
Sputnik goes live as the leaders of the BRICS countries and heads of delegations are arriving in Kazan for participation in the summit.
2024-10-21T09:03+0000
2024-10-21T09:03+0000
world
kazan
russia
russian federation
brics
summit
2024 brics summit in russia's kazan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/15/1120615563_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1e3dfab045e4ba7a5743f1e04d1a8017.jpg
Sputnik is live as leaders of BRICS countries and delegation heads arrive in Kazan to participate in the summit.The authorities of Russia's Tatarstan reported earlier that a large number of foreign delegations would arrive in Kazan – 33 states have confirmed their participation in the BRICS Summit, including 24 at the level of top officials.BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006, and Russia assumed chairmanship on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association – in addition to the Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE. Russia's BRICS chairmanship is held under the motto of “Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security.” As part of its chairmanship, Russia will organize more than 200 political, economic, and social events.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
kazan
russia
russian federation
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
BRICS leaders and heads of delegations arrive in Kazan for the BRICS summit
Sputnik International
BRICS leaders and heads of delegations arrive in Kazan for the BRICS summit
2024-10-21T09:03+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/15/1120615563_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_03eb57b65e69da2faf0fa40b0bba1506.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
brics leaders, participation in the summit, brics countries
brics leaders, participation in the summit, brics countries

BRICS Leaders and Delegation Heads Arrive in Kazan to Participate in Summit

09:03 GMT 21.10.2024
© Фотохост-агентство brics-russia2024.ru / Go to the mediabankBRICS summit
BRICS summit - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2024
© Фотохост-агентство brics-russia2024.ru
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The BRICS Summit with the participation of heads of state will be held in Kazan from October 22 to 24.
Sputnik is live as leaders of BRICS countries and delegation heads arrive in Kazan to participate in the summit.
The authorities of Russia's Tatarstan reported earlier that a large number of foreign delegations would arrive in Kazan – 33 states have confirmed their participation in the BRICS Summit, including 24 at the level of top officials.
BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006, and Russia assumed chairmanship on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association – in addition to the Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE. Russia's BRICS chairmanship is held under the motto of “Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security.” As part of its chairmanship, Russia will organize more than 200 political, economic, and social events.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала