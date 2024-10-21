https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/brics-leaders-and-delegation-heads-arrive-in-kazan-to-participate-in-summit-1120615308.html
BRICS Leaders and Delegation Heads Arrive in Kazan to Participate in Summit
BRICS Leaders and Delegation Heads Arrive in Kazan to Participate in Summit
Sputnik International
Sputnik goes live as the leaders of the BRICS countries and heads of delegations are arriving in Kazan for participation in the summit.
2024-10-21T09:03+0000
2024-10-21T09:03+0000
2024-10-21T09:03+0000
world
kazan
russia
russian federation
brics
summit
2024 brics summit in russia's kazan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/15/1120615563_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1e3dfab045e4ba7a5743f1e04d1a8017.jpg
Sputnik is live as leaders of BRICS countries and delegation heads arrive in Kazan to participate in the summit.The authorities of Russia's Tatarstan reported earlier that a large number of foreign delegations would arrive in Kazan – 33 states have confirmed their participation in the BRICS Summit, including 24 at the level of top officials.BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006, and Russia assumed chairmanship on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association – in addition to the Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE. Russia's BRICS chairmanship is held under the motto of “Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security.” As part of its chairmanship, Russia will organize more than 200 political, economic, and social events.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
kazan
russia
russian federation
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/15/1120615563_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_03eb57b65e69da2faf0fa40b0bba1506.jpg
BRICS leaders and heads of delegations arrive in Kazan for the BRICS summit
Sputnik International
BRICS leaders and heads of delegations arrive in Kazan for the BRICS summit
2024-10-21T09:03+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
brics leaders, participation in the summit, brics countries
brics leaders, participation in the summit, brics countries
BRICS Leaders and Delegation Heads Arrive in Kazan to Participate in Summit
The BRICS Summit with the participation of heads of state will be held in Kazan from October 22 to 24.
Sputnik is live as leaders of BRICS countries and delegation heads arrive in Kazan to participate in the summit.
The authorities of Russia's Tatarstan reported earlier that a large number of foreign delegations would arrive in Kazan – 33 states have confirmed their participation in the BRICS Summit, including 24 at the level of top officials.
BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006, and Russia assumed chairmanship on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association – in addition to the Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE. Russia's BRICS chairmanship is held under the motto of “Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security.” As part of its chairmanship, Russia will organize more than 200 political, economic, and social events.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!