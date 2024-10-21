https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/brics-leaders-and-delegation-heads-arrive-in-kazan-to-participate-in-summit-1120615308.html

BRICS Leaders and Delegation Heads Arrive in Kazan to Participate in Summit

Sputnik goes live as the leaders of the BRICS countries and heads of delegations are arriving in Kazan for participation in the summit.

Sputnik is live as leaders of BRICS countries and delegation heads arrive in Kazan to participate in the summit.The authorities of Russia's Tatarstan reported earlier that a large number of foreign delegations would arrive in Kazan – 33 states have confirmed their participation in the BRICS Summit, including 24 at the level of top officials.BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006, and Russia assumed chairmanship on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association – in addition to the Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE. Russia's BRICS chairmanship is held under the motto of “Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security.” As part of its chairmanship, Russia will organize more than 200 political, economic, and social events.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

