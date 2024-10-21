https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/how-much-of-the-worlds-gold-reserves-are-held-by-brics-nations-1120625898.html

How Much of the World’s Gold Reserves Are Held by BRICS Nations?

Over 20 percent of the world's gold reserves are held by BRICS countries, with Russia and China leading the field, according to Sputnik’s calculations based on World Gold Council data.

As of the second quarter of 2024, global gold reserves totaled 29,030 tons, with BRICS (excluding Iran and Ethiopia) holding 6,200 tons, or 21.4 percent of the world's total.Russia leads within BRICS with 2,340 tons or 8.1 percent of the world's gold, followed by China with 2,260 tons (7.8 percent). Other BRICS members—India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Egypt, South Africa, and the UAE—hold smaller shares, collectively less than 3 percent of global reserves. India has 840.76 tons, Saudi Arabia 323 tons, Brazil 129.7 tons, Egypt 126.57 tons, South Africa 125.44 tons and the UAE 74.5 tons. Globally, the US holds the largest reserves with 8,100 tons — about one-third of the world's total — followed by Germany, Italy, France, and Russia.

