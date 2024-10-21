https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/how-much-of-the-worlds-gold-reserves-are-held-by-brics-nations-1120625898.html
How Much of the World’s Gold Reserves Are Held by BRICS Nations?
How Much of the World’s Gold Reserves Are Held by BRICS Nations?
Sputnik International
Over 20 percent of the world's gold reserves are held by BRICS countries, with Russia and China leading the field, according to Sputnik’s calculations based on World Gold Council data.
2024-10-21T16:39+0000
2024-10-21T16:39+0000
2024-10-21T16:58+0000
multimedia
infographic
russia
saudi arabia
china
brics
gold
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/15/1120625381_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_2f538fca6d39494bf6630c5d940b342d.png
As of the second quarter of 2024, global gold reserves totaled 29,030 tons, with BRICS (excluding Iran and Ethiopia) holding 6,200 tons, or 21.4 percent of the world's total.Russia leads within BRICS with 2,340 tons or 8.1 percent of the world's gold, followed by China with 2,260 tons (7.8 percent). Other BRICS members—India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Egypt, South Africa, and the UAE—hold smaller shares, collectively less than 3 percent of global reserves. India has 840.76 tons, Saudi Arabia 323 tons, Brazil 129.7 tons, Egypt 126.57 tons, South Africa 125.44 tons and the UAE 74.5 tons. Globally, the US holds the largest reserves with 8,100 tons — about one-third of the world's total — followed by Germany, Italy, France, and Russia.
russia
saudi arabia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/15/1120625381_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_c5c2706027bd7cfecd5c5067278dca62.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
brics, gold reserves, grain reserves, oil reserves, gas reserves
brics, gold reserves, grain reserves, oil reserves, gas reserves
How Much of the World’s Gold Reserves Are Held by BRICS Nations?
16:39 GMT 21.10.2024 (Updated: 16:58 GMT 21.10.2024)
Over 20 percent of the world's gold reserves are held by BRICS countries, with Russia and China leading the field, according to Sputnik’s calculations based on World Gold Council data.
As of the second quarter of 2024, global gold reserves totaled 29,030 tons, with BRICS (excluding Iran and Ethiopia) holding 6,200 tons, or 21.4 percent of the world's total.
Russia leads within BRICS with 2,340 tons or 8.1 percent of the world's gold, followed by China with 2,260 tons (7.8 percent).
Other BRICS members—India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Egypt, South Africa, and the UAE—hold smaller shares, collectively less than 3 percent of global reserves. India has 840.76 tons, Saudi Arabia 323 tons, Brazil 129.7 tons, Egypt 126.57 tons, South Africa 125.44 tons and the UAE 74.5 tons.
Globally, the US holds the largest reserves with 8,100 tons — about one-third of the world's total — followed by Germany, Italy, France, and Russia.