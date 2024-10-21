https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/islamic-preacher-gulen-accused-of-coup-attempt-in-turkiye-in-2016-dies-in-us---reports-1120616156.html
A CNN Turk correspondent, Hande Firat, reported later in the day that the preliminary cause of Gulen's death is kidney disease, which he suffered from for many years. The Turkish government has accused Gulen of being responsible for a coup attempt in 2016. Gulen, who has lived in self-exile in the US since 1999, rejected the accusations and condemned the coup attempt.
KAZAN, Russia (Sputnik) - Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, the head of the FETO organization designated terrorist by Turkiye, accused of attempting a coup in 2016, has died in the United States, the Hurriyet newspaper reported on Monday.
A CNN Turk correspondent, Hande Firat, reported later in the day that the preliminary cause of Gulen's death is kidney disease, which he suffered from for many years.
The Turkish government has accused Gulen of being responsible for a coup attempt in 2016.
Gulen, who has lived in self-exile in the US since 1999, rejected the accusations and condemned the coup attempt.