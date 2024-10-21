International
Islamic Preacher Gulen Accused of Coup Attempt in Turkiye in 2016 Dies in US - Reports
Sputnik International
Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, the head of the FETO organization designated terrorist by Turkey, accused of attempting a coup in 2016, has died in the United States, the Hurriyet newspaper reported on Monday.
A CNN Turk correspondent, Hande Firat, reported later in the day that the preliminary cause of Gulen's death is kidney disease, which he suffered from for many years. The Turkish government has accused Gulen of being responsible for a coup attempt in 2016. Gulen, who has lived in self-exile in the US since 1999, rejected the accusations and condemned the coup attempt.
06:26 GMT 21.10.2024
KAZAN, Russia (Sputnik) - Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, the head of the FETO organization designated terrorist by Turkiye, accused of attempting a coup in 2016, has died in the United States, the Hurriyet newspaper reported on Monday.
A CNN Turk correspondent, Hande Firat, reported later in the day that the preliminary cause of Gulen's death is kidney disease, which he suffered from for many years.
The Turkish government has accused Gulen of being responsible for a coup attempt in 2016.
Gulen, who has lived in self-exile in the US since 1999, rejected the accusations and condemned the coup attempt.
