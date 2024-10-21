International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/luong-cuong-becomes-new-president-of-vietnam-1120621771.html
Luong Cuong Becomes New President of Vietnam
Luong Cuong Becomes New President of Vietnam
Sputnik International
The National Assembly of Vietnam has elected Luong Cuong as the new president of the country, the Vietnamese state news agency reported on Monday.
2024-10-21T10:51+0000
2024-10-21T10:56+0000
world
vietnam
vladimir putin
election
presidential election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/15/1120621610_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dcfc3813d7b938fbf42d964b9fda3eb9.jpg
The Eighth Session of the National Assembly of the 15th convocation elected Luong Cuong, a member of the politburo, a permanent member of the Central Committee Secretariat and a delegate to the National Assembly of the 15th convocation, to the post of President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the period 2021-2026, the news agency said.Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Luong Cuong on his election as Vietnam's president and noted that relations are developing in the spirit of a comprehensive strategic partnership, according to a telegram published on the Kremlin's website.Putin wished Luong Cuong success, good health and happiness.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/vietnam-ready-to-manage-maritime-disputes-with-china---president-1119830139.html
vietnam
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/15/1120621610_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d167e2d20d8998542e262da610c044d4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
new president of vietnam, luong cuong, national assembly of vietnam
new president of vietnam, luong cuong, national assembly of vietnam

Luong Cuong Becomes New President of Vietnam

10:51 GMT 21.10.2024 (Updated: 10:56 GMT 21.10.2024)
© AP Photo / Minh HoangNewly elected President Luong Cuong arrives at the National Assembly in Hanoi, Vietnam on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.
Newly elected President Luong Cuong arrives at the National Assembly in Hanoi, Vietnam on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2024
© AP Photo / Minh Hoang
Subscribe
BANGKOK (Sputnik) - The National Assembly of Vietnam has elected Luong Cuong as the new president of the country, the Vietnamese state news agency reported on Monday.
The Eighth Session of the National Assembly of the 15th convocation elected Luong Cuong, a member of the politburo, a permanent member of the Central Committee Secretariat and a delegate to the National Assembly of the 15th convocation, to the post of President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the period 2021-2026, the news agency said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Luong Cuong on his election as Vietnam's president and noted that relations are developing in the spirit of a comprehensive strategic partnership, according to a telegram published on the Kremlin's website.
Putin wished Luong Cuong success, good health and happiness.
The Chinese flag waves outside of the Chinese consulate in Houston after the US State Department ordered China to close the consulate in Houston, Texas, the United States - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2024
Asia
Vietnam Ready to Manage Maritime Disputes With China - President
19 August, 16:52 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала