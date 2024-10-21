https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/luong-cuong-becomes-new-president-of-vietnam-1120621771.html
Luong Cuong Becomes New President of Vietnam
10:51 GMT 21.10.2024 (Updated: 10:56 GMT 21.10.2024)
BANGKOK (Sputnik) - The National Assembly of Vietnam has elected Luong Cuong as the new president of the country, the Vietnamese state news agency reported on Monday.
The Eighth Session of the National Assembly of the 15th convocation elected Luong Cuong, a member of the politburo, a permanent member of the Central Committee Secretariat and a delegate to the National Assembly of the 15th convocation, to the post of President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the period 2021-2026, the news agency said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin
has congratulated Luong Cuong on his election as Vietnam's president and noted that relations are developing in the spirit of a comprehensive strategic partnership, according to a telegram published on the Kremlin's website.
Putin wished Luong Cuong success, good health and happiness.