Putin Holds Talks With UAE President Al Nahyan

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hold talks in Moscow.

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his UAE counterpart Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hold talks in Moscow.The leaders are expected to discuss the development of bilateral cooperation, as well as the situation in the Middle East and North Africa.Putin and Al Nahyan met less than a year ago, in December 2023, during the Russian president’s working visit to the UAE. At the time, during talks in Abu Dhabi, the heads of state discussed the development of cooperation and international issues with an emphasis on the situation in the Middle East. After that, Putin and Al Nahyan held several phone conversations.In addition, the UAE president will later take part in the BRICS Summit events, which will be held in Kazan on October 22-24.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

