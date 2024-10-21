https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/unrealistic-to-hope-lebanon-will-accept-us-israeli-security-demands--analyst-1120624101.html

'Unrealistic' to Hope Lebanon Will Accept US-Israeli Security Demands — Analyst

'Unrealistic' to Hope Lebanon Will Accept US-Israeli Security Demands — Analyst

Sputnik International

It’s “unrealistic” today to hope that Lebanon as a state would accept US-Israeli demands to create a security belt in its southern border area, Rome-based Senior Analyst Dr Lorenzo Trombetta told Sputnik.

2024-10-21T16:03+0000

2024-10-21T16:03+0000

2024-10-21T16:03+0000

analysis

middle east

lebanon

israel

hezbollah

amos hochstein

nabih berri

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0b/1120509883_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2e633a54e8cda0718e37d3c7fbc44340.jpg

The Lebanese government will not submit to Israeli demands for a buffer zone on its side of the border, an expert has said.It is “unrealistic” to think Lebanon as a state would accept US-Israeli demands to create a security belt in its southern border area, Rome-based analyst Dr Lorenzo Trombetta told Sputnik.The UN Consultant on the Middle East noted that Lebanon is led by a “composite consensus of elites including Hezbollah.”When acting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and other "sectarian" political leaders discuss Israeli demands with US envoy Amos Hochstein in Beirut, “each one of them is negotiating on two different aspects,” he explained.The consultant added that the United Nations (UN) Security Council resolution 1701 following the last Israeli invasion in 2006 is based on ambiguity, as the Lebanese army has never really been a “credible entity.”For Israel, its demands are part of its politically important push towards "its strategic objective to acquire the water energy resources of the Litani and the Awali rivers and to expand as much as possible their influence under direct control in south Lebanon, not only for securing peace in Galilee, as they say, but also to have a better influence beyond their actual border,” Trombetta stressed.“But if we consider the governance context, Mikati, for instance, is a very influential financial representative," he noted, "more tied to European and US agendas.”According to Trombetta, Berri would likely “refuse the Israeli demands that are unrealistic, but will be open to discuss a new Lebanon without Hezbollah in the future.”“The state would refuse the Israeli demands, but of course Berri and Mikati are very in line with the idea of negotiation," he stressed. "The Lebanon of tomorrow could be the Lebanon of Mikati and Berri themselves."While Hezbollah is not outside the discussion, after the killing of its Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah Berri and Mikati are “experiencing a wider space of maneuver,” Trombetta said.Under another scenario where even a weakened Hezbollah would remain dominant in the country, Berri and Mikati “will continue to play the actual role of negotiators in the transition phase. In both scenarios, Mikati and Berri will continue to negotiate with all parties with their different respective areas of interest,” he argued.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/israel-lays-out-conditions-for-ending-aggression-against-lebanon-in-paper-handed-to-us---report-1120616791.html

lebanon

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

israel's demands for ending aggression against lebanon, israeli aggression against lebanon, why is israel attacking lebanon, lebanon-israel war, israel's military activities in lebanon