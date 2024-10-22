https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/brics-summit-in-russias-kazan-day-one-1120630541.html
BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan: Day One
BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan: Day One
Sputnik International
Sputnik goes live as the 16th annual BRICS summit kicks off in the Russian city of Kazan, in the Republic of Tatarstan.
The summit will be devoted to discussions on strengthening multilateralism, integrating new members of the bloc, and addressing regional challenges.Russian President Vladimir Putin will host the summit. He is expected to hold bilateral talks on the summit's sidelines, including with the leaders of India, China, South Africa, Egypt, and Brazil. Putin will also meet with his counterparts from Turkiye and Iran on the final day of the summit.Leaders of the BRICS countries are expected to sign a joint declaration at the conclusion of the summit.
BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan: Day One
From October 22 to 24, Russia's city of Kazan is hosting the BRICS Summit with the participation of heads of state. A large number of foreign delegations will arrive in Kazan, with 33 countries having confirmed their participation in the summit, including 24 at the level of top officials.
Sputnik is live as the 16th annual BRICS Summit kicks off in the Russian city of Kazan in the Republic of Tatarstan.
The summit will be devoted to discussions on strengthening multilateralism, integrating new members of the bloc, and addressing regional challenges.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will host the summit. He is expected to hold bilateral talks on the summit's sidelines, including with the leaders of India, China, South Africa, Egypt, and Brazil. Putin will also meet with his counterparts from Turkiye and Iran on the final day of the summit.
Leaders of the BRICS countries are expected to sign a joint declaration at the conclusion of the summit.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!