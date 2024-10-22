https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/brics-summit-in-russias-kazan-day-one-1120630541.html

BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan: Day One

Sputnik goes live as the 16th annual BRICS summit kicks off in the Russian city of Kazan, in the Republic of Tatarstan.

Sputnik is live as the 16th annual BRICS Summit kicks off in the Russian city of Kazan in the Republic of Tatarstan.The summit will be devoted to discussions on strengthening multilateralism, integrating new members of the bloc, and addressing regional challenges.Russian President Vladimir Putin will host the summit. He is expected to hold bilateral talks on the summit's sidelines, including with the leaders of India, China, South Africa, Egypt, and Brazil. Putin will also meet with his counterparts from Turkiye and Iran on the final day of the summit.Leaders of the BRICS countries are expected to sign a joint declaration at the conclusion of the summit.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

