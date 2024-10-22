International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/india-china-complete-disengagement-in-border-region-of-ladakh--indian-foreign-minister-1120631594.html
India, China Complete Disengagement in Border Region of Ladakh – Indian Foreign Minister
India, China Complete Disengagement in Border Region of Ladakh – Indian Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
India and China have completed the disengagement of troops in the disputed border region of Ladakh, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday.
2024-10-22T07:21+0000
2024-10-22T07:21+0000
asia
india
china
beijing
new delhi
ladakh standoff
border
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/1b/1096699816_394:0:4035:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_972c5a403607ae0105e6286be6b56f31.jpg
"We reached an agreement on patrolling and ... [go back to the 2020 situation] ... We can say with that the disengagement process with China ... has been completed," Jaishankar said, as broadcast by the NDTV channel.The two nations have thousands of square kilometers of disputed borderlands between them, from the Ladakh region, which is triangulated with Pakistan's Kashmir claims, all the way to Arunachal Pradesh to the east of Bhutan. Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 border war between the nations.The tensions in Ladakh between China and India escalated in May 2020. Following several conflicts between the countries’ military units in the area of Pangong Lake, Beijing prompted New Delhi to increase its military presence on the border.In an attempt to reduce tensions, New Delhi and Beijing launched disengagement consultations in early June 2020, with the first phase of disengagement on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake completed in February 2021. Since 2020, 16 rounds of talks have taken place, yielding mixed results.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220909/expert-explains-what-prompts-india--china-to-resolve-two-year-long-border-standoff-in-ladakh-1100603405.html
china
beijing
new delhi
ladakh standoff
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/1b/1096699816_849:0:3580:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5624010526af51b410e9264b1c01e130.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, china complete disengagement, border region of ladakh, indian foreign minister subrahmanyam jaishankar
india, china complete disengagement, border region of ladakh, indian foreign minister subrahmanyam jaishankar

India, China Complete Disengagement in Border Region of Ladakh – Indian Foreign Minister

07:21 GMT 22.10.2024
© AP Photo / Manish SwarupIn this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, Indian army trucks drive near Pangong Tso lake near the India China border in India's Ladakh area.
In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, Indian army trucks drive near Pangong Tso lake near the India China border in India's Ladakh area. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2024
© AP Photo / Manish Swarup
Subscribe
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - India and China have completed the disengagement of troops in the disputed border region of Ladakh, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday.
"We reached an agreement on patrolling and ... [go back to the 2020 situation] ... We can say with that the disengagement process with China ... has been completed," Jaishankar said, as broadcast by the NDTV channel.
The two nations have thousands of square kilometers of disputed borderlands between them, from the Ladakh region, which is triangulated with Pakistan's Kashmir claims, all the way to Arunachal Pradesh to the east of Bhutan. Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 border war between the nations.
In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, Indian army trucks drive near Pangong Tso lake near the India China border in India's Ladakh area. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2022
Expert Explains What Prompts India & China to Resolve Two-Year-Long Border Standoff in Ladakh
9 September 2022, 17:33 GMT
The tensions in Ladakh between China and India escalated in May 2020. Following several conflicts between the countries’ military units in the area of Pangong Lake, Beijing prompted New Delhi to increase its military presence on the border.
In an attempt to reduce tensions, New Delhi and Beijing launched disengagement consultations in early June 2020, with the first phase of disengagement on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake completed in February 2021. Since 2020, 16 rounds of talks have taken place, yielding mixed results.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала