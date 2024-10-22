https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/no-reason-to-doubt-georgias-words-that-west-pushing-tbilisi-into-war-with-russia---lavrov-1120639965.html
No Reason to Doubt Georgia's Words That West Pushing Tbilisi Into War With Russia - Lavrov
No Reason to Doubt Georgia's Words That West Pushing Tbilisi Into War With Russia - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that there are no reasons not to trust Georgian politicians' statements that the West was pushing Tbilisi into a war with Russia.
"I see no reason not to believe them. They cite dialogues with Western countries that directly instructed them to take military action against Russia. I have no reason not to trust them," Lavrov told a Russian newspaper.Earlier in the day, Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, said that a high-ranking Western official had proposed that Georgia declare war against Russia and hold out for at least a few days before switching to guerrilla warfare with the West's backing.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that there are no reasons not to trust Georgian politicians' statements that the West was pushing Tbilisi into a war with Russia.
"I see no reason not to believe them. They cite dialogues with Western countries that directly instructed them to take military action against Russia
. I have no reason not to trust them," Lavrov told a Russian newspaper.
Earlier in the day, Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, said that a high-ranking Western official had proposed that Georgia declare war against Russia and hold out for at least a few days before switching to guerrilla warfare with the West's backing.