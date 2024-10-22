https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/no-reason-to-doubt-georgias-words-that-west-pushing-tbilisi-into-war-with-russia---lavrov-1120639965.html

No Reason to Doubt Georgia's Words That West Pushing Tbilisi Into War With Russia - Lavrov

No Reason to Doubt Georgia's Words That West Pushing Tbilisi Into War With Russia - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that there are no reasons not to trust Georgian politicians' statements that the West was pushing Tbilisi into a war with Russia.

2024-10-22T13:16+0000

2024-10-22T13:16+0000

2024-10-22T13:16+0000

world

sergey lavrov

bidzina ivanishvili

georgia

russia

tbilisi

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/17/1119468243_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_48f48ba3ab1404c71005fd424659bf84.jpg

"I see no reason not to believe them. They cite dialogues with Western countries that directly instructed them to take military action against Russia. I have no reason not to trust them," Lavrov told a Russian newspaper.Earlier in the day, Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, said that a high-ranking Western official had proposed that Georgia declare war against Russia and hold out for at least a few days before switching to guerrilla warfare with the West's backing.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/kremlin-reveals-details-of-prisoner-swap-with-western-countries-1119605425.html

georgia

russia

tbilisi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, georgian politicians, west was pushing tbilisi into a war, war with russia