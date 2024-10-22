International
WATCH LIVE: BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan - Day One
Photos: Kazan Welcomes First BRICS Summit Guests
Photos: Kazan Welcomes First BRICS Summit Guests
The Russian city of Kazan has welcomed the first guests to the 16th BRICS Summit, which officially began on Tuesday in the Republic of Tatarstan.
The Russian city of Kazan has welcomed the first guests to the 16th BRICS Summit, which officially began on Tuesday in the Republic of Tatarstan.Leaders from 36 countries, including 22 heads of state or government, are attending the three-day summit along with the heads of six international organizations.High-profile guests include former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff, head of the BRICS New Development Bank, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.Discussions on strengthening multilateralism, integrating new members of the bloc and addressing regional challenges will take place at the summit.The event will be hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the margins of the summit, Putin will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of India, China, South Africa, Egypt and Brazil. Putin will also meet with his counterparts from Turkiye and Iran on the final day of the summit.Check Sputnik's photogallery to learn more.
Photos: Kazan Welcomes First BRICS Summit Guests

09:44 GMT 22.10.2024
On January 1 2024 Russia took over the rotating presidency of BRICS, an intergovernmental alliance established in 2006. The year began with the welcoming of new members to the bloc, marking a new chapter in its development.
The Russian city of Kazan has welcomed the first guests to the 16th BRICS Summit, which officially began on Tuesday in the Republic of Tatarstan.
Leaders from 36 countries, including 22 heads of state or government, are attending the three-day summit along with the heads of six international organizations.
High-profile guests include former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff, head of the BRICS New Development Bank, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Discussions on strengthening multilateralism, integrating new members of the bloc and addressing regional challenges will take place at the summit.
The event will be hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the margins of the summit, Putin will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of India, China, South Africa, Egypt and Brazil. Putin will also meet with his counterparts from Turkiye and Iran on the final day of the summit.
Check Sputnik's photogallery to learn more.
© Photohost agency brics-russia2024.ru/Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabank

The welcoming ceremony for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kazan airport.

The welcoming ceremony for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kazan airport. - Sputnik International
1/11
© Photohost agency brics-russia2024.ru/Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank

The welcoming ceremony for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kazan airport.

© Photohost agency brics-russia2024.ru/Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabank

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arriving to participate in the 16th BRICS summit, during a welcoming ceremony at Kazan airport.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arriving to participate in the 16th BRICS summit, during a welcoming ceremony at Kazan airport. - Sputnik International
2/11
© Photohost agency brics-russia2024.ru/Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arriving to participate in the 16th BRICS summit, during a welcoming ceremony at Kazan airport.

© Photohost agency brics-russia2024.ru/Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabank

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, during the welcoming ceremony at Kazan airport.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, during the welcoming ceremony at Kazan airport. - Sputnik International
3/11
© Photohost agency brics-russia2024.ru/Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, during the welcoming ceremony at Kazan airport.

© Photohost agency brics-russia2024.ru/Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabank

Foreign Secretary of Sri Lanka Aruni Wijewardane arriving to participate in the 16th BRICS summit.

Foreign Secretary of Sri Lanka Aruni Wijewardane arriving to participate in the 16th BRICS summit. - Sputnik International
4/11
© Photohost agency brics-russia2024.ru/Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank

Foreign Secretary of Sri Lanka Aruni Wijewardane arriving to participate in the 16th BRICS summit.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived to participate in the 16th BRICS summit, during a welcoming ceremony at the Kazan airport.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived to participate in the 16th BRICS summit, during a welcoming ceremony at the Kazan airport. - Sputnik International
5/11
© Sputnik / Photo hosting agency brics-russia2024.ru
/
Go to the mediabank
Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived to participate in the 16th BRICS summit, during a welcoming ceremony at the Kazan airport.
© Photohost agency brics-russia2024.ru/Alexey Filippov / Go to the mediabank

Preparations for the BRICS Summit in Kazan. The XVI BRICS Summit will be held in Kazan on October 22-24.

Preparations for the BRICS Summit in Kazan. The XVI BRICS Summit will be held in Kazan on October 22-24. - Sputnik International
6/11
© Photohost agency brics-russia2024.ru/Alexey Filippov
/
Go to the mediabank

Preparations for the BRICS Summit in Kazan. The XVI BRICS Summit will be held in Kazan on October 22-24.

© Photohost agency brics-russia2024.ru/Ekaterina Chesnokova / Go to the mediabank

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who arrived to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit, during the welcoming ceremony.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who arrived to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit, during the welcoming ceremony. - Sputnik International
7/11
© Photohost agency brics-russia2024.ru/Ekaterina Chesnokova
/
Go to the mediabank

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who arrived to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit, during the welcoming ceremony.

© Photohost agency brics-russia2024.ru/Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabank

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali arrives for the BRICS Summit.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali arrives for the BRICS Summit. - Sputnik International
8/11
© Photohost agency brics-russia2024.ru/Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali arrives for the BRICS Summit.

© Photohost agency brics-russia2024.ru/Maxim Blinov / Go to the mediabank

Delcy Rodriguez, Executive Vice President and Minister of the Economy, Finance and Minister of Oil of Venezuela, arriving to attend the 16th BRICS summit.

Delcy Rodriguez, Executive Vice President and Minister of the Economy, Finance and Minister of Oil of Venezuela, arriving to attend the 16th BRICS summit. - Sputnik International
9/11
© Photohost agency brics-russia2024.ru/Maxim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank

Delcy Rodriguez, Executive Vice President and Minister of the Economy, Finance and Minister of Oil of Venezuela, arriving to attend the 16th BRICS summit.

© Photohost agency brics-russia2024.ru/Alexey Danichev / Go to the mediabank

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, who arrived to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit, during the welcoming ceremony.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, who arrived to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit, during the welcoming ceremony. - Sputnik International
10/11
© Photohost agency brics-russia2024.ru/Alexey Danichev
/
Go to the mediabank

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, who arrived to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit, during the welcoming ceremony.

© Photohost agency brics-russia2024.ru/Vladimir Astapkovich / Go to the mediabank

Kazan is preparing for the XVI BRICS Summit.

Kazan is preparing for the XVI BRICS Summit. - Sputnik International
11/11
© Photohost agency brics-russia2024.ru/Vladimir Astapkovich
/
Go to the mediabank

Kazan is preparing for the XVI BRICS Summit.

