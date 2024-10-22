Photos: Kazan Welcomes First BRICS Summit Guests

The Russian city of Kazan has welcomed the first guests to the 16th BRICS Summit, which officially began on Tuesday in the Republic of Tatarstan.Leaders from 36 countries, including 22 heads of state or government, are attending the three-day summit along with the heads of six international organizations.High-profile guests include former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff, head of the BRICS New Development Bank, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.Discussions on strengthening multilateralism, integrating new members of the bloc and addressing regional challenges will take place at the summit.The event will be hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the margins of the summit, Putin will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of India, China, South Africa, Egypt and Brazil. Putin will also meet with his counterparts from Turkiye and Iran on the final day of the summit.Check Sputnik's photogallery to learn more.
On January 1 2024 Russia took over the rotating presidency of BRICS, an intergovernmental alliance established in 2006. The year began with the welcoming of new members to the bloc, marking a new chapter in its development.
