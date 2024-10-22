https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/uk-to-give-ukraine-293-billion-as-part-of-g7-loan-secured-by-russian-frozen-assets-1120629230.html
UK to Give Ukraine $2.93 Billion as Part of G7 Loan Secured by Russian Frozen Assets
UK to Give Ukraine $2.93 Billion as Part of G7 Loan Secured by Russian Frozen Assets
Sputnik International
The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with £2.26 billion ($2.93 billion) as part of a G7 loan, to be repaid using income from frozen Russian assets, according to a statement issued by the British government.
2024-10-22T04:24+0000
2024-10-22T04:24+0000
2024-10-22T04:24+0000
world
russia
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
european union (eu)
russian economy
russian economy under sanctions
g7
us hegemony
frozen assets
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118799474_0:335:3044:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9e4b0e95a47032e6482d22816dc3ec2f.jpg
"UK announces £2.26 billion loan to Ukraine backed by profits from sanctioned Russian sovereign assets," the statement said. The money is London's contribution to the G7 loan, the government added.After the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the EU and G7 countries froze almost half of Russia's foreign exchange reserves, approximately 300 billion euros. More than 200 billion euros are in the EU, mainly in the accounts of the Belgium's Euroclear, one of the world's largest clearing and settlement systems. Earlier, the G7 agreed to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan, which will be reimbursed by interest on frozen Russian assets in the West. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the freezing of Russian assets in Europe a theft, noting that the EU was targeting not just the funds of individuals, but also the state assets of Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia would respond in the event of the confiscation of frozen Russian assets in the West. According to Lavrov, Russia also has the opportunity not to return the funds that Western countries held in Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/russia-warns-of-retaliation-over-eus-use-of-frozen-assets-for-ukraine-support-1119516207.html
russia
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118799474_315:0:3044:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d1f4cb8c15321dbf9d971b1cd08e5395.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian sovereign assets, russian frozen assets, european union (eu), income from frozen russian assets, russian frozen funds, ukraine aid, ukraine loan, g7 loan, sovereign assets, sovereign funds, russian money, european theft, eu theft, stealing of russian assets, stolen assets, stolen funds, stolen money, stolen assets, russian money, sanctioned funds, sanctioned assets, sanctioned money, sanctions against russia, russian economy under sanctions
russian sovereign assets, russian frozen assets, european union (eu), income from frozen russian assets, russian frozen funds, ukraine aid, ukraine loan, g7 loan, sovereign assets, sovereign funds, russian money, european theft, eu theft, stealing of russian assets, stolen assets, stolen funds, stolen money, stolen assets, russian money, sanctioned funds, sanctioned assets, sanctioned money, sanctions against russia, russian economy under sanctions
UK to Give Ukraine $2.93 Billion as Part of G7 Loan Secured by Russian Frozen Assets
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London will provide Kiev with £2.26 billion ($2.93 billion) as part of a G7 loan, to be repaid using income from frozen Russian assets, according to a statement issued by the British government.