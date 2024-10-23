https://sputnikglobe.com/20241023/1120653740.html

Photos: World Leaders Attend BRICS Summit's Concert & Informal Dinner

Photos: World Leaders Attend BRICS Summit's Concert & Informal Dinner

Sputnik International

The Russian city of Kazan has welcomed the first guests of the 16th BRICS Summit, which officially began on Tuesday in the Russian city of Kazan, the Republic of Tatarstan.

2024-10-23T06:42+0000

2024-10-23T06:42+0000

2024-10-23T15:13+0000

multimedia

photo

narendra modi

dilma rousseff

kazan

brics new development bank (ndb)

brics

2024 brics summit in russia's kazan

cyril ramaphosa

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/17/1120653913_0:0:2977:1676_1920x0_80_0_0_a8fb4fb74e688c9e85177a6e73588d7f.jpg

Founded 15 years ago by the major emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India and China, BRICS has since expanded and now includes South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.High-profile guests at the summit include former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, now head of the BRICS New Development Bank; Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas; and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.The summit will focus on strengthening multilateralism, integrating the bloc's new members, and addressing regional challenges. It has already adopted the Kazan Declaration.Explore Sputnik's gallery to view some highlights from the concert and informal dinner featuring the heads of BRICS delegations in the Russian city of Kazan.

kazan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

oncert and informal dinner, brics summit, russian city of kazan