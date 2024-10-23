International
Photos: World Leaders Attend BRICS Summit's Concert & Informal Dinner
Photos: World Leaders Attend BRICS Summit's Concert & Informal Dinner
The Russian city of Kazan has welcomed the first guests of the 16th BRICS Summit, which officially began on Tuesday in the Russian city of Kazan, the Republic of Tatarstan.
Founded 15 years ago by the major emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India and China, BRICS has since expanded and now includes South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.High-profile guests at the summit include former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, now head of the BRICS New Development Bank; Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas; and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.The summit will focus on strengthening multilateralism, integrating the bloc's new members, and addressing regional challenges. It has already adopted the Kazan Declaration.Explore Sputnik's gallery to view some highlights from the concert and informal dinner featuring the heads of BRICS delegations in the Russian city of Kazan.
The Russian city of Kazan is scheduled to host the 16th BRICS Summit from October 22 to 24, featuring the participation of heads of state. A significant number of foreign delegations have arrived in Kazan, with 33 countries confirming their attendance, including 24 at the level of high-ranking officials.
Founded 15 years ago by the major emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India and China, BRICS has since expanded and now includes South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.
High-profile guests at the summit include former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, now head of the BRICS New Development Bank; Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas; and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.
The summit will focus on strengthening multilateralism, integrating the bloc's new members, and addressing regional challenges. It has already adopted the Kazan Declaration.
Explore Sputnik's gallery to view some highlights from the concert and informal dinner featuring the heads of BRICS delegations in the Russian city of Kazan.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping speak after the informal dinner with the BRICS heads of delegations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping speak after the informal dinner with the BRICS heads of delegations.

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira engage in conversation before the concert and informal dinner.

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira engage in conversation before the concert and informal dinner.

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi prior to the summit's concert and informal dinner.

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi prior to the summit's concert and informal dinner.

Concert held prior to the informal dinner for the BRICS heads of delegations, in conjunction with the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan.

Concert held prior to the informal dinner for the BRICS heads of delegations, in conjunction with the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a concert preceding the informal dinner for the heads of delegation at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a concert preceding the informal dinner for the heads of delegation at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan.

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa lean in to chat during the concert prior to the informal dinner for BRICS heads of delegation, as Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, seated, looks on.

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa lean in to chat during the concert prior to the informal dinner for BRICS heads of delegation, as Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, seated, looks on.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engage in conversation at the concert prior to the informal dinner.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engage in conversation at the concert prior to the informal dinner.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping get set to participate in the informal dinner for BRICS heads of delegation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping get set to participate in the informal dinner for BRICS heads of delegation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the informal dinner of the BRICS' heads of delegations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the informal dinner of the BRICS' heads of delegations.

The informal lunch of the heads of BRICS delegations finally begins.

The informal lunch of the heads of BRICS delegations finally begins.

