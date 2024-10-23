https://sputnikglobe.com/20241023/brics-summit-in-russias-kazan-day-two-1120650556.html

BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan: Day Two

As part of Russia's 2024 presidency of the BRICS bloc, the Russian city of Kazan hosts a high-level BRICS summit on October 22-24.

Sputnik is live as the second day of the 16th annual BRICS Summit begins in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan.Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue a series of bilateral international contacts on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit on Wednesday, holding talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.On the second day of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Putin will take part at the Kazan Expo, which is the main arena of the event.The summit is being held in Kazan on October 22-24, with the participation of heads of state, as well as representatives of several international organizations. BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006, and Russia assumed the bloc’s rotating presidency on January 1, 2024.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

