Gates Funds Harris With $50 Million Donation – Report
US billionaire Bill Gates has quietly donated $50 million to a nonprofit supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential run, The New York Times reported, citing three sources.
While Gates hasn’t publicly endorsed Harris, his sizable donation was made to Future Forward, a "dark money" group backing her campaign. The funds were intended to remain anonymous, the report said. According to The New York Times, in private conversations this year with friends and others, Gates has expressed concerns about the potential impact of a second Donald Trump presidency on global health and family planning programs, The New York Times cited sources familiar with Gates’s thinking as saying.
Gates Funds Harris With $50 Million Donation – Report
