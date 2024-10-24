https://sputnikglobe.com/20241024/2024-brics-summit-day-3-what-to-look-out-for-1120662706.html

2024 BRICS Summit Day 3: What to Look Out For

2024 BRICS Summit Day 3: What to Look Out For

Agenda of final day of 2024 BRICS Summit.

On the final day of the 2024 BRICS Summit, taking place on October 22-24 in the Russian city of Kazan, President Vladimir Putin will take part in a plenary meeting in the Outreach/BRICS Plus extended format.The meeting is expected to be attended by delegates from nearly 40 countries representing the Global South and heads of multilateral organizations. Discussions, which will take place in the form of a meeting and then continue at the dinner table, are expected to focus on sustainable development, peaceful conflict settlement, fighting terrorism, and transnational crime, measures against poverty, stability of supply chains, etc. Russia’s president will then sum up the results of the BRICS Summit at a press conference and answer questions from journalists. After the news conference, Putin will continue his marathon of bilateral meetings.Day 2 of the BRICS Summit was highlighted by the adoption of the Kazan Declaration, titled “Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security.” Russian President Vladimir Putin had bilateral meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

