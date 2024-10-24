2024 BRICS Summit Day 3: What to Look Out For
Day 2 of the 2024 BRICS Summit was highlighted by the adoption of the Kazan Declaration, titled “Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security.” Russian President Vladimir Putin conducted a marathon of bilateral meetings with foreign leaders on the sidelines of the forum.
On the final day of the 2024 BRICS Summit, taking place on October 22-24 in the Russian city of Kazan, President Vladimir Putin will take part in a plenary meeting in the Outreach/BRICS Plus extended format.
The meeting is expected to be attended by delegates from nearly 40 countries representing the Global South and heads of multilateral organizations. Discussions, which will take place in the form of a meeting and then continue at the dinner table, are expected to focus on sustainable development, peaceful conflict settlement, fighting terrorism, and transnational crime, measures against poverty, stability of supply chains, etc.
Russia’s president will then sum up the results of the BRICS Summit at a press conference and answer questions from journalists.
After the news conference, Putin will continue his marathon of bilateral meetings.
Russia’s president will meet with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to focus on international problems as well as issues relating to the United Nations’ activities.
Vladimir Putin will have talks with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss both bilateral cooperation and the current situation in the Middle East.
Putin will meet with Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, Mauritania’s president and head of the African Union.
The Russian leader will also have bilateral meetings with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith, and Bolivian President Luis Arce.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had bilateral meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.