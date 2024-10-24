https://sputnikglobe.com/20241024/brics-breakthrough-tracking-achievements-of-bloc-summits-1120669653.html
BRICS Breakthrough: Tracking Achievements of Bloc Summits
Thursday marked the final day of the BRICS 16th Summit. How will it be remembered? What has it achieved compared to previous annual top-level gatherings by bloc leaders? Here’s what to know.
The Kazan Summit was able to build on fifteen painstaking years of work by BRICS members to build the organization up to its current stature after the very BRICS Summit in Yekaterinburg, Russia in 2009.Since then, the BRICS have made an array of groundbreaking policy decisions, from exploring the use of local currencies for trade (a policy which has since become reality), incorporating new members, creating the NDB, ramping up and systematizing cooperation with developing nations, etc.Read more about the timeline of BRICS’ buildup into the global force it is today in Sputnik’s infographic.
BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia hit a number of important milestones, from setting criteria for new members to agreements to expand the work of the bloc’s New Development Bank, establish a BRICS Grain Exchange to ensure global food security, and more.
The Kazan Summit was able to build on fifteen painstaking years of work by BRICS members to build the organization up to its current stature after the very BRICS Summit in Yekaterinburg, Russia in 2009.
Since then, the BRICS have made an array of groundbreaking policy decisions, from exploring the use of local currencies for trade (a policy which has since become reality), incorporating new members, creating the NDB, ramping up and systematizing cooperation with developing nations, etc.
Read more about the timeline of BRICS’ buildup into the global force it is today in Sputnik’s infographic.