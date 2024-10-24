https://sputnikglobe.com/20241024/brics-summit-in-russias-kazan-final-day-1120662583.html
BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan: Final Day
Sputnik goes live as the final day of the 16th annual BRICS summit kicks off in the Russian city of Kazan, in the Republic of Tatarstan.
The final day of the event, October 24, will feature the first plenary session of the BRICS Summit and the second plenary session in the Outreach/BRICS+ format, as well as a press conference by Russian President Vladimir Putin.The three-day summit brings together officials from 36 countries. The summit is devoted to discussions on strengthening multilateralism, integrating new members of the bloc and addressing regional challenges. BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024.
The BRICS Summit, attended by heads of state, is held in Kazan, Russia, on 22-24 October.
The final day of the event, October 24, will feature the first plenary session of the BRICS Summit and the second plenary session in the Outreach/BRICS+ format, as well as a press conference by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The three-day summit brings together officials from 36 countries. The summit is devoted to discussions on strengthening multilateralism, integrating new members of the bloc and addressing regional challenges.
BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!