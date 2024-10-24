https://sputnikglobe.com/20241024/childish-temper-tantrums--australian-councilor-fires-back-at-pressure-from-authorities-1120661030.html

‘Childish Temper Tantrums’ – Australian Councilor Fires Back at Pressure From Authorities

Following his powerful interview with Sputnik, Adrian McRae, businessman and member of the Town of Port Hedland Council in Australia, has been urged to resign by Western Australia Premier Roger Cook in a desperate attempt to silence him.

“Earlier this week, before the Premier had heard I was in Russia, he suggested that the entire Town of Port Hedland Council should get back to "knitting" when we demanded him to show us evidence that the Covid-19 vaccines were safe… So, instead of acting like a true leader, ... he attacks me personally and resorts to ad-hominem - the last refuge of a failed argument. I feel sorry for him actually. I don't know what I'd do if I was in his shoes,” McRae told Sputnik, explaining Cook’s “contempt” towards him and “all West Australian Councilors.”On Wednesday, the Premier called for the resignation of McRae, labeling him "an embarrassment" after his interview with Sputnik, ABC reported. In the interview, the businessman criticized Australian and Western media for biased coverage of Russia and challenged the narrative portraying Moscow as the enemy.McRae warned that free speech is under threat in the West, while BRICS countries still offer hope for its protection. As an observer in the 2024 Russian presidential election, McRae praised the transparency of the process, drawing heavy criticism from Australian media.Despite the Premier’s desperate attempts to suppress the council member, McRae remains a strong voice against Western censorship and political corruption, with Sputnik delivering the uncensored truth that the West fears.

