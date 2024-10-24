https://sputnikglobe.com/20241024/childish-temper-tantrums--australian-councilor-fires-back-at-pressure-from-authorities-1120661030.html
‘Childish Temper Tantrums’ – Australian Councilor Fires Back at Pressure From Authorities
‘Childish Temper Tantrums’ – Australian Councilor Fires Back at Pressure From Authorities
Sputnik International
Following his powerful interview with Sputnik, Adrian McRae, businessman and member of the Town of Port Hedland Council in Australia, has been urged to resign by Western Australia Premier Roger Cook in a desperate attempt to silence him.
2024-10-24T04:27+0000
2024-10-24T04:27+0000
2024-10-24T04:27+0000
world
censorship
russia
australia
sputnik
free speech
russophobia
political bias
mainstream media
russian elections
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/18/1120661125_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b099d70bdb0d4f4500ed521ff223072a.png
“Earlier this week, before the Premier had heard I was in Russia, he suggested that the entire Town of Port Hedland Council should get back to "knitting" when we demanded him to show us evidence that the Covid-19 vaccines were safe… So, instead of acting like a true leader, ... he attacks me personally and resorts to ad-hominem - the last refuge of a failed argument. I feel sorry for him actually. I don't know what I'd do if I was in his shoes,” McRae told Sputnik, explaining Cook’s “contempt” towards him and “all West Australian Councilors.”On Wednesday, the Premier called for the resignation of McRae, labeling him "an embarrassment" after his interview with Sputnik, ABC reported. In the interview, the businessman criticized Australian and Western media for biased coverage of Russia and challenged the narrative portraying Moscow as the enemy.McRae warned that free speech is under threat in the West, while BRICS countries still offer hope for its protection. As an observer in the 2024 Russian presidential election, McRae praised the transparency of the process, drawing heavy criticism from Australian media.Despite the Premier’s desperate attempts to suppress the council member, McRae remains a strong voice against Western censorship and political corruption, with Sputnik delivering the uncensored truth that the West fears.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/us-and-europe-banned-sputnik-out-of-fear-of-their-narratives-being-challenged--australian-councilor-1120613172.html
russia
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Anatoly Dontsov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118522090_0:0:2000:2001_100x100_80_0_0_b2130e2f1e2fb89945930b2ee1a09770.jpg
Anatoly Dontsov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118522090_0:0:2000:2001_100x100_80_0_0_b2130e2f1e2fb89945930b2ee1a09770.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/18/1120661125_72:0:1512:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7a67ec62f442e9d7ce8aa146ae1c2a87.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Anatoly Dontsov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118522090_0:0:2000:2001_100x100_80_0_0_b2130e2f1e2fb89945930b2ee1a09770.jpg
political dissident, anti-russian hysteria, anti-russian bias, anti-russian campaign, anti-russian policy, anti-russian sentiment, anti-russian propaganda, adrian mcrae, australian mp, russian elections, russian president, political censorship, political censorship
political dissident, anti-russian hysteria, anti-russian bias, anti-russian campaign, anti-russian policy, anti-russian sentiment, anti-russian propaganda, adrian mcrae, australian mp, russian elections, russian president, political censorship, political censorship
‘Childish Temper Tantrums’ – Australian Councilor Fires Back at Pressure From Authorities
Following his powerful interview with Sputnik, Adrian McRae, businessman and member of the Town of Port Hedland Council in Australia, has been urged to resign by Western Australia Premier Roger Cook in a desperate attempt to silence him.
“Earlier this week, before the Premier had heard I was in Russia, he suggested that the entire Town of Port Hedland Council should get back to "knitting" when we demanded him to show us evidence that the Covid-19 vaccines were safe… So, instead of acting like a true leader, ... he attacks me personally and resorts to ad-hominem - the last refuge of a failed argument. I feel sorry for him actually. I don't know what I'd do if I was in his shoes,” McRae told Sputnik, explaining Cook’s “contempt” towards him and “all West Australian Councilors.”
On Wednesday, the Premier called for the resignation of McRae, labeling him "an embarrassment"
after his interview with Sputnik, ABC
reported. In the interview, the businessman criticized Australian and Western media for biased coverage of Russia and challenged the narrative portraying Moscow as the enemy
.
McRae warned that free speech is under threat in the West, while BRICS countries still offer hope for its protection
. As an observer in the 2024 Russian presidential election, McRae praised the transparency of the process, drawing heavy criticism from Australian media.
"It's simple. The Premier is using the boogeyman of Russia to attempt to ruin my character in hopes of people forgetting about the important questions my entire Council has asked him regarding the mRNA vaccine contamination. He is deflecting the subject to the best of his very limited ability and making an absolute fool of himself in the process," McRae told Sputnik, explaining why Cook has gone to such lengths to smear him.
Despite the Premier’s desperate attempts to suppress the council member, McRae remains a strong voice against Western censorship and political corruption, with Sputnik delivering the uncensored truth that the West fears.
"Sadly for the Premier, I have truth and science on my side. He, on the other hand, has nothing but a dying prostitute media and a really poor scriptwriter. So no, I am not too concerned about the Premier and his childish temper tantrums," McRae said confidently, undeterred by the threats from the Western Australia Premier.