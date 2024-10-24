https://sputnikglobe.com/20241024/pakistan-expects-to-join-brics-in-near-future-1120661852.html

Pakistan Expects to Join BRICS in Near Future

Pakistan expects to join BRICS in the near future, Coordinator to Pakistani Prime Minister on Implementation and Monitoring Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Well, Pakistan is hopeful and has requested BRICS to include Pakistan. I think in the near future we will be in BRICS and, obviously, BRICS is a strong forum representing a major part of the world economy. So, I think Pakistan should be part of BRICS, and we are hopeful that our request will be entertained," the coordinator said.Pakistan will take sanctions into account when developing cooperation with Moscow, but believes it has the right to buy Russian oil at favorable prices, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan highlighted.Such decisions will be made taking into account both international sanctions and the country’s national security interests, the official added.Islamabad would welcome Moscow removing the Taliban* movement from the list of terrorist organizations, the coordinator said.Earlier in October, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that the Taliban movement will soon be excluded from the list of terrorist organizations in Russia.*The Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.

