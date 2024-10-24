https://sputnikglobe.com/20241024/putin-holds-press-conference-following-brics-summit-in-russias-kazan-1120667756.html

Putin Holds Press Conference Following BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a press conference on the results of the 16th annual BRICS Summit.

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a press conference on the results of the 16th annual BRICS Summit.Leaders from 36 countries, including 22 heads of state and government, attended the three-day summit along with the heads of six international organizations. The event was marked by adopting the 16th BRICS Summit Kazan Declaration and various discussions on strengthening multilateralism, integrating new members of the bloc, and addressing regional challenges.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

