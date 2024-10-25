https://sputnikglobe.com/20241025/ex-pentagon-analyst-putin-works-on-world-order-alternative-to-western-hegemony-1120674901.html

Ex-Pentagon Analyst: Putin Works on World Order Alternative to Western Hegemony

The appearance of “representatives from half the population of the world” at the BRICS Summit in Kazan this week highlighted the fact that “Russia is not isolated,” Michael Maloof, former DoD senior security policy, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the summit.

The appearance of “representatives from half the population of the world” at the BRICS Summit in Kazan this week highlighted the fact that “Russia is not isolated,” Michael Maloof, former DoD senior security policy, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the summit.“The fact that even UN Secretary General [Antonio] Guterres is here, signifies the importance and significance that the BRICS is holding,” he noted.Even as the BRICS Summit in Kazan has “electrified” and “really grabbed the attention of the world,” the West apparently regards the gathering as a “threat,” he added “The fact that the West is so critical of it, I think, demonstrates that they feel, what they probably would perceive as a threat to their position in the world,” Maloof said. Meanwhile, we seem to be witnessing a “fragmentation” in the EU and in the NATO, sparked by Europe’s decision to cripple its own standard of living and to cut off their energy supply from Russia by supporting the Ukrainian conflict, Maloof suggested.Could BRICS Create Its Own Currency?Efforts by BRICS members to find an alternative to the US dollar may result in the creation of a new currency, Maloof speculated.While the United States has long been relying on “an agreement that all oil production and oil trade in the world would be in dollars,” that status quo could not last forever.“Now, these countries are increasingly exchanging and buying oil and gas using their own currencies. And that's going to pick up over time. And this may or may not lead to an eventual BRICS currency, like the euro or the dollar itself,” he explained.

