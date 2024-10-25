https://sputnikglobe.com/20241025/plans-for-new-pan-european-intelligence-agency-highlight-efforts-to-federalize-eu-1120679764.html

Plans for New Pan-European Intelligence Agency Highlight Efforts to Federalize EU

EC chief Ursula von der Leyen’s call to create a new united intelligence body for the EU is a product of the EU institutions seeking to strengthen the union’s “federal aspect,” says former Swedish Air Defense officer Mikael Valtersson.

EC chief Ursula von der Leyen’s call to create a new united intelligence body for the EU is a product of the EU institutions seeking to strengthen the union’s “federal aspect,” says former Swedish Air Defense officer Mikael Valtersson.According to him, efforts to further the federalization of the EU are usually conducted under the pretext of some alleged external threats, usually associated with China or Russia.The opinions on von der Leyen’s scheme vary, with the bloc’s members that are “at odds with both the central EU institutions” not being too thrilled by her proposal, Valtersson suggests.The EU institutions’ bureaucratism and slow reaction time also makes “other more pro federal countries hesitant to become subservient to a federal intelligence agency,” he adds.“In the case of an unlikely, but successful establishment of a European intelligence agency, such an entity would also in the long run, become a powerful competitor to US intelligence agencies. Nothing that the US would appreciate. The US establishment prefers a divided and subservient Europe that follows the US lead,” Valtersson says.

