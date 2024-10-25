https://sputnikglobe.com/20241025/russian-president-putin-holds-presser-after-brics-summit-1120677216.html

Russian President Putin Holds Presser After BRICS Summit

Sputnik International

The BRICS summit, held in Russia’s Kazan on October 22–24, became a global breakthrough event that effectively dispelled Western propaganda about Russia’s alleged diplomatic isolation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is one of the founding fathers of the BRICS economic bloc which was established 15 years ago by the major economies of Brazil, Russia, India and China. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that experts and journalists from all around the world were eager to participate in Putin’s post-summit press conference and listen to his take on global politics.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

